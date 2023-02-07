Read full article on original website
WOWT
New appliances, light fixtures stolen from home builders recovered
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A search warrant at a central Omaha large detached garage delivered enough new home essentials to help build a neighborhood of houses. “Suspects in these kinds of cases will target the new residential areas to time their crime to the stage of those projects,” said Douglas County Chief Deputy Will Niemack.
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
kfornow.com
Burglars Get Into Safe at East Lincoln Coffee/Donut Shop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from just before 5am Wednesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts near 84th and “O.”. Investigators say officers talked to a manager, who said an employee showed up to work and found the back door unlocked and slightly open. Security video shows an unknown person getting inside through a back door and pried open a safe with some tool, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and other contents. No arrests have been made.
WOWT
Omaha fire crews respond to car fire turned house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a reported car fire near 20th and Castelar Tuesday night. Crews reported visible smoke and flames from the north on approach and declared the fire working at about 6:15 p.m. The fire was under control within 10 minutes. Damage was limited...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to shooting victim near southwest Chipotle
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 16-year-old shooting victim walked into a southwest Chipotle Wednesday night. The boy walked into the Chipotle near 132nd Street and West Center Road just after 9 p.m. He told workers he'd been shot in the eye. Authorities said the teenager was transported...
News Channel Nebraska
Home damaged in Yutan kitchen fire
YUTAN, Neb. -- A home was damaged after a kitchen fire in Yutan. The Yutan Fire Department said they were sent to a rural home, five miles north of Yutan, at 9:06 a.m. on Tuesday for a kitchen fire. Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the main floor of...
WOWT
Arrests made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers arrested two people after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
1011now.com
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
WOWT
$100 million deal turning Omaha wastewater into city revenue and fertilizer for farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue just west of the Missouri River, you probably have noticed a strong smell. That smell comes from the Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. “We take dirty water and remove the pollutants from that dirty water,” said Michael Arends, manager of water...
KETV.com
Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time
OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
klkntv.com
New location for Lincoln’s Special Victims Unit will help it enforce law and order
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department is moving to a new location. The unit relocated to the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was at the center Tuesday to discuss the reasoning behind the transition. “This move enables our dedicated...
klin.com
Woman’s Purse Stolen While Inside Lincoln Gym
Lincoln Police are reminding residents to keep valuables out of sight when they are left inside a vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says they were called to the Victress Gym near 14th and Yankee Hill Road around 6:30 Tuesday morning to investigate a theft. An arriving officer spoke with a 38...
Honorary Omaha police officer Leevi passes away
Omaha police have shared some sad news that a child close to the department has died. During hospital stays, officers would visit Leevi, and he became an honorary member of the force.
iheart.com
Nebraska Inmate Reported Missing
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. The electronic monitoring contractor reports 36-year old Christopher Foster tampered with his electronic monitor, which was removed near South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street in Lincoln. Corrections says...
1011now.com
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
klin.com
Bullets Fly In Air Park Neighborhood Wednesday Morning
Residents in an Air Park neighborhood called Lincoln Police after hearing several gunshots in an Air Park neighborhood just before 1:00 Wednesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers responded to a home on Lindsey Circle near NW 54th. “One of the front windows had damage consistent with gunfire and the round was located in the interior drywall.”
klkntv.com
School bus involved in crash near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Public Schools bus was involved in a crash while heading to Hill Elementary early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road around 7:50 a.m. A silver Honda at the scene had damage to the driver’s side. No...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
KETV.com
Omaha police use taser to arrest wanted man who pulled gun on officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police called for back-up Wednesday night in west Omaha when a wanted man pulled a gun on officers. Police said they tried to stop the car, but the driver took off before crashing into another car near 144th Street and West Center Road around 5:30 p.m.
