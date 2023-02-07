ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

New appliances, light fixtures stolen from home builders recovered

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A search warrant at a central Omaha large detached garage delivered enough new home essentials to help build a neighborhood of houses. “Suspects in these kinds of cases will target the new residential areas to time their crime to the stage of those projects,” said Douglas County Chief Deputy Will Niemack.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Burglars Get Into Safe at East Lincoln Coffee/Donut Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from just before 5am Wednesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts near 84th and “O.”. Investigators say officers talked to a manager, who said an employee showed up to work and found the back door unlocked and slightly open. Security video shows an unknown person getting inside through a back door and pried open a safe with some tool, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and other contents. No arrests have been made.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire crews respond to car fire turned house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a reported car fire near 20th and Castelar Tuesday night. Crews reported visible smoke and flames from the north on approach and declared the fire working at about 6:15 p.m. The fire was under control within 10 minutes. Damage was limited...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to shooting victim near southwest Chipotle

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 16-year-old shooting victim walked into a southwest Chipotle Wednesday night. The boy walked into the Chipotle near 132nd Street and West Center Road just after 9 p.m. He told workers he'd been shot in the eye. Authorities said the teenager was transported...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Home damaged in Yutan kitchen fire

YUTAN, Neb. -- A home was damaged after a kitchen fire in Yutan. The Yutan Fire Department said they were sent to a rural home, five miles north of Yutan, at 9:06 a.m. on Tuesday for a kitchen fire. Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the main floor of...
YUTAN, NE
WOWT

Arrests made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers arrested two people after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Law enforcement on scene of standoff in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home in northeast Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdredge Tuesday morning. In a tweet, LSO said a man was making threats of...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time

OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Woman’s Purse Stolen While Inside Lincoln Gym

Lincoln Police are reminding residents to keep valuables out of sight when they are left inside a vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says they were called to the Victress Gym near 14th and Yankee Hill Road around 6:30 Tuesday morning to investigate a theft. An arriving officer spoke with a 38...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Inmate Reported Missing

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. The electronic monitoring contractor reports 36-year old Christopher Foster tampered with his electronic monitor, which was removed near South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street in Lincoln. Corrections says...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Bullets Fly In Air Park Neighborhood Wednesday Morning

Residents in an Air Park neighborhood called Lincoln Police after hearing several gunshots in an Air Park neighborhood just before 1:00 Wednesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers responded to a home on Lindsey Circle near NW 54th. “One of the front windows had damage consistent with gunfire and the round was located in the interior drywall.”
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE

