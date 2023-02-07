Wednesday night’s National Trail Conference showdown between Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Brownstown-St. Elmo was truly a tale of two different halves as the Bobcats would outlast the Bombers for the 57-49 win. It would take until 4:21 left in the first quarter before the first basket of the game would be made and another minute before the two teams would be tied at 2-2 with 3:23 to go. The Bobcats and Bombers would trade baskets and CHBC would lead 7-6 until BSE’s Lexi Seabaugh would hit a 3-pointer with just a couple seconds remaining in the quarter as the Bombers would lead 9-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Bombers would take momentum into the second, going on an 11-3 run to start the quarter and take a 20-10 lead. A basket and free throw to complete the three-point play from Ruby Stuckemeyer would cut the BSE lead to 20-13 before CHBC would convert on the next possession to cut it to 20-15. BSE’s Avery Myers would then hit a three followed by Laney Baldrige going 1-2 at the free throw line and Myers hitting a shot from just inside the right block to put BSE up 26-15 at halftime. The momentum would begin to swing to the Bobcats side in the third quarter. With the Bombers up 33-20, CHBC would put on the full court press, resulting in three BSE turnovers and CHBC capitalizing and cutting their deficit to 33-2 before a three from Macee Rodman would further cut into the BSE lead, getting it to 33-30. After a quick flurry of scoring to end the quarter and despite CHBC outscoring the Bombers 19-11 in the quarter, BSE would continue to hold a slim advantage, 37-34 heading into the fourth quarter. CHBC would start the fourth on a 6-2 run to take a 40-39 lead. After a few lead changes, CHBC would pull ahead 46-44 and that would prove to be their lead for the remainder of the game as they would go on an 11-5 run in the closing minutes to pull out the 57-49 win. CHBC is now 18-10 overall and finishes National Trail Conference play at 6-2. They will play one more regular season game, traveling to Ramsey on Thursday night before beginning postseason play at home on Saturday against Martinsville at 2:00pm. BSE wraps up their regular season at 21-10 and finishes NTC play at 5-3. They will begin postseason play on Tuesday at 7:00pm at North Clay taking on the winner of the quarterfinal game between Altamont and North Clay.

BEECHER CITY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO