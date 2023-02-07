ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI LIGHTHOUSE ACADEMY EARLY LEARNING PROGRAM SCORES HIGH MARKS FOR INCLUSIVE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION CLASSES

Miami Lighthouse Academy earned high marks in its Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS) review, an industry standard rating scale, for its innovative Early Childhood Education program that simultaneously teaches visually impaired and sighted children. “When we opened our Miami Lighthouse Academy five years ago, we were confident that an inclusive...
