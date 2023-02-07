ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Recalls How She Met Jen Shah: Biggest Revelations From ‘Bad Mormon’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEoMJ_0kf5BK3D00

Not holding back. Heather Gay is the latest Real Housewife to add "author" to her resume — and she wasn't afraid to bare it all .

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, released her first memoir, Bad Mormon , on Tuesday, February 7. The book covers everything from her childhood and post-college stint as a missionary to her marriage to ex-husband Billy Gay .

"No one's ever asked me to write my story before , and so when the opportunity came up, I jumped at it," the Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the book's release . "But I really felt like it was important if I was going to break the legacy of generations before me, I wanted to make sure that I told it with my voice, with my experience, from my perspective ... and that I left no stone unturned. And it felt like the only way to do that was with a book."

In the memoir, the reality star details her upbringing in the Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints and her subsequent decision to step back from the religion. When she decided to join RHOSLC , she consulted her bishop about the series — and he told her not to sign on.

"Don’t do it," Heather recalled him telling her in the book. “It’s not worth it. And if you do, make sure you carry around a glass of milk when you’re at parties with alcohol.”

The Beauty Lab + Laser founder considered his words for a month, but she eventually decided to make her own choices. "One day, in an instant, I realized that I didn't have to do what the bishop said," she wrote. "I could do whatever I wanted. I wasn't beholden to him or any other man. And maybe he was wrong. Maybe God wanted me to walk around parties with a martini instead of milk."

While much of Bad Mormon takes place before Heather became a Real Housewife, there are still a few juicy anecdotes about her RHOSLC castmates . The first time she hung out with Whitney Rose one-on-one was when the Wild Rose Beauty founder, 36, enlisted her as the photographer for a boudoir photo shoot.

The esthetician and her cousin were once thick as thieves — earning themselves the nickname Bad Weather — but Heather told Us that they're still currently on the "friendship break" that began during season 3 of RHOSLC.

"I think this is really how Whitney wants it to be," Heather explained. "She wants to be on her own. She doesn't want to feel obligation or loyalty, and I'm kind of an obligation-loyalty girl. So, I don't know. I don't see any stormy weather for bad weather. I think it's clear skies from here on out. She's doing her thing and I'll do mine."

Keep scrolling for the biggest revelations from Heather's memoir, Bad Mormon :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toofab.com

Man Who Dated 3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Brought to Tears by Messages of Support

After fiercely defending their connection, Dan Swygart shares one message which "made me cry." Dan Swygart has been feeling the love from "I Am Shauna Rae" fans after defending their relationship in a passionate video earlier this week. The 27-year-old's "flirtationship" with Shauna Rae -- a 23-year-old whose growth was...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today

The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

291K+
Followers
27K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy