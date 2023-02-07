A Florida man is charged with murder after he shot a female hotel employee at the Best Western off Exit 11 of Interstate 24 in Paducah Saturday. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department 55-year old Robert Pannell was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and a number of other charges. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday night the female victim from Saturday’s shooting has passed away. She was initially being kept alive on life support to allow her organs to be donated, bu the sheriff’s department later reported her injuries were too severe to donate her organs.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO