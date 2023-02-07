Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Schools Distinguished Alumnus Committee Looking For Nominations
The Trigg County Schools Distinguished Alumnus Committee is gearing up for meetings to decide its second class. Committee member Bob Brame tells the News Edge they will soon take suggestions on who should be honored. Brame says they have already started the 2023 list. The first class of inductees included...
wkdzradio.com
Area Legislators Pleased With Passage Of Continued Tax Reform Legislation
Area legislators say they were pleased to see the next step in Kentucky Income Tax reform pass both the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate during the past week. Third District State Senator Whitney Westerfield, who serves on behalf of Christian, Caldwell, and , says the legislation passed because the state continues to meet the benchmarks required.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Approved For Beginning Farmer Loan Program Funding
The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation announced Friday it has approved over $1.5 million for eight agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth, including Christian County. At its monthly meeting, the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approved $26,250 for Christian County’s Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The program is designed to assist individuals...
wkdzradio.com
Finley Notes Strong 2022, Preparing For 2023 Election Cycle
It was all smiles for Carmen Finley. And rightfully so. The county clerk had nothing but good news for the Trigg County Fiscal Court during Monday night’s meeting, in which she was able to turn over a treasury deposit worth $276,586.87 in excess fees. This was the result of...
wkdzradio.com
CCPS, SWK EDC Partnership Could Erase Childcare Deserts
Local childcare initiatives are beginning to take shape across our region, and as a result, more industries could locate in our area. The region has been dubbed a ‘childcare desert,’ with up to four children on a waiting list for every open spot at local daycares. A recent initiative between Christian County Public Schools and the South Western Kentucky EDC hopes to create more childcare opportunities.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Facilities Plan Amended To Put 6th Grade In Middle Schools
The Christian County Public Schools Facility Planning Committee is sending a revised plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Thursday night, the Committee gathered at the Board office to discuss the potential changes. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says the amendment would move 6th grade back into the middle schools and transition three other buildings.
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Considering Weapons Detection Systems For High Schools
The Christian County Board of Education will host a special called meeting Monday afternoon to consider the purchase of a weapons detection system for three schools. According to an agenda released by the district Friday afternoon, the cost of the weapons detection systems in Christian County High School; Hopkinsville High School; and Bluegrass Academy is over $809,000.
wkdzradio.com
Jimmy Mosley, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Jimmy Mosley of Cadiz. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Robert Fooshee, 65, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for Trigg County native 65-year old Robert Thomas ”R.T.” Fooshee, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2:00 Monday afternoon, February 13, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in Lafayette. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning, February 13.
wkdzradio.com
Doris Threlkel, 74, of Elkton
Funeral services for 74-year old Doris Jean Threlkel, of Elkton, will be at 1:00 Saturday afternoon, February 18, 2023, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Saturday morning, February 18. Survivors include her sons, Lee Threlkel and his...
wkdzradio.com
Chocolate Affair On Tap For Saturday At Janice Mason Art Museum
Having not been held since pre-COVID, there’s great anticipation for the typically-annual “Chocolate Affair” — set for 4, 5 & 6 PM Saturday evening in the Janice Mason Art Museum. Leida Tackett, assistant director for the JMAM, said more than 130 have already purchased their $25...
wkdzradio.com
CCHS Band Director Named Director Of The Year
Christian County High School Band Director Anthony Darnell was named the 2023 Phi Theta Mu Young Band Director of the Year during a Saturday night awards ceremony. Darnall was presented the award on Saturday, February 11, 2023, during the All-State Band Concert at the Kentucky Center in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference.
wkdzradio.com
Florida Man Charged With Murder In Paducah Hotel Shooting
A Florida man is charged with murder after he shot a female hotel employee at the Best Western off Exit 11 of Interstate 24 in Paducah Saturday. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department 55-year old Robert Pannell was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder and a number of other charges. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday night the female victim from Saturday’s shooting has passed away. She was initially being kept alive on life support to allow her organs to be donated, bu the sheriff’s department later reported her injuries were too severe to donate her organs.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Crofton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant at her apartment Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they searched an apartment at Bainbrook Apartments and located 18 grams of meth, bags used for selling narcotics, digital scales, and opioid pills. 64-year-old Lynda Craft was...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting His Child’s Mother
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and choked her Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 62-year-old Mario Blount wrapped a seatbelt around the woman’s neck and punched her several times in the face during an altercation. He was arrested and charged with...
