Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:33 p.m. EST
'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Canada in 2018 rape. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canadian police say they are pursuing their own sexual assault case against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who was arrested last week in Nevada and charged with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls for decades. Nathan Chasing Horse is accused in a 2018 sexual assault in a British Columbia village near the United States border. Sgt. Kris Clark of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed Tuesday that they issued a warrant for Chasing Horse's arrest in Canada last week. He didn't release more details about the 2018 crime. Chasing Horse is set to appear Wednesday morning in a North Las Vegas courtroom for a detention hearing.
Need2Know: February 8, 2022
Support pours in for Turkey and Syria earthquake support, a fire broke out during a United Airlines flight, and more officers are expected to be charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Here is everything you Need2Know for February 8, 2023.
Destruction and death filling streets of Turkey and northern Syria, local earthquake expert gives insight
TURKEY – The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and northern Syria is being called one of the deadliest in history, the death toll still rising, as those on the ground are trying to stay alive. “It’s going to be a very difficult time for the people in Turkey and...
Mad Minute Stories from Tuesday, Feb. 7
A Florida woman in possession of a blowtorch crashed a "repurposed" school bus painted with graffiti reading "sex trafficking awareness" onto a school campus in Louisiana while being chased by deputies on Tuesday, authorities said. The pursuit began around 6 a.m. after the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Natalie Jade...
What the papers say – February 9
The Ukrainian president’s visit to the UK dominates Thursday’s papers as No 10 investigates which warplanes it could supply to Kyiv.Metro, the i, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Times all lead with Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for “wings of freedom” to fight Russia.Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰UK-RAINE 🔴 Zelenksy meets the King on historic visit to thank Britain 🔴 He makes a plea for fighter jets and praises Boris' support#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GIJI1QTk4h— Metro (@MetroUK) February 8, 2023Thursday's front page: UK warns Putin: we may send fighter jets to protect Ukraine#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4bghzzgKEB— i newspaper (@theipaper) February 8, 2023The front page of tomorrow's...
What Happened to WUSA Anchor Annie Yu?
Annie Yu is the morning anchor at WUSA. Her fans start their day with her every day. However, she has been MIA for the last few days. Many of her fans are worried, and they are curious to know what happened to Annie Yu. The anchor has also made an important announcement regarding her health on social media. Here’s what she has to say about the matter.
