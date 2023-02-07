Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
Lyft Stock Is Getting Punished, Down More Than 35% After Weak Guidance
Shares of Lyft fell Friday, a day after the company reported guidance for its first quarter of 2023 that was short of analyst expectations. Lyft's CFO pointed to "seasonality and lower prices" to explain the guidance. Rival Uber, by contrast, posted its strongest quarter ever in its earnings report earlier...
As Brits Reel From a Cost-Of-Living Crisis, the UK Stock Market Quietly Booms to an All-Time High
The FTSE 100 has smashed through three intraday records over the last week. The make-up of the index kept it resilient through recent global market turmoil and bumper profits reported by energy, financial and commodities firms have taken it to new heights. This is despite a host of gloomy predictions...
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement
The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling 3% Friday to $1,526.95, according to Coin Metrics, after losing 5% the previous day. At one point during the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
Moody's Cuts Outlook for Four Adani Group Companies, Cites Rapid Declines in Market Value
Moody's cut its outlook for Adani Green Energy from stable to negative, alongside Adani Transmission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group. For Adani Green Energy, Moody's said the downgrade to negative takes into consideration the company's large capital spending program and dependence on support from its...
Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng
Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
Google Employees Criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘Rushed, Botched' Announcement of GPT Competitor Bard
Google employees took to Memegen this week, filling the message repository with criticisms of company leadership over the Bard announcement. Memes described the effort as "rushed, botched" and "comically short sighted." Alphabet shares dropped more than 9% this week amid Google's attempt to compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT integration. Google employees...
