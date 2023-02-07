ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

thestokesnews.com

Sheriff issues appeal to citizens in fight against crime

Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Joey Lemons announced that Stokes County citizens are being invited to become Honorary Members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Membership applications go out in...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County leaders face rising homeless population

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County leaders and business owners are facing a growing number of homeless people unlike anything the county has seen before. “We went from serving about 180 folks a month with our food and clothing to almost 420 families each month with food and clothing,” said Ashley Phillips, executive director […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry board adopts pro-life stance

A group of pro-choice protestors begin a march in downtown Elkin in July 2022. The Surry County Board of Commissioners passed a non-binding resolution Monday declaring the county’s stance in support of life from the moment of conception. (Photo: Kitsey Burns Harrison) Establishing the county as a sanctuary for...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date

A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Cone Health dealing with staffing issues, long wait times

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple spent 16 hours waiting in Cone Health’s emergency department. They walked in at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and did not get to see a doctor until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Drew Clark shared his in-law’s story and said hospital administration needs to do something to streamline staffing. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
pmg-va.com

Fugitive apprehended by multiple agencies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Mittman, 42, formerly of Galax, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Winston-Salem Police Department, North Carolina Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 6. The agencies were directed to Mittman by the Galax Police Department, according...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

BREAKING MON.: Jury finds Drumwright not guilty

A jury has found Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty of resisting a public officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor, at an October 31, 2020 march and rally at the Alamance County Historic Court House the weekend before the 2020 general election. The jury returned Monday morning after about 30 minutes, having...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police say a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30, 1987. She was last seen at Lanier Hardware, where she worked. The next day, investigators found her body behind a Winn Dixie store on East Center Street.
LEXINGTON, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

