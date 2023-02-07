Read full article on original website
CHBC Rallies to Beat BSE in NTC Showdown
Wednesday night’s National Trail Conference showdown between Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Brownstown-St. Elmo was truly a tale of two different halves as the Bobcats would outlast the Bombers for the 57-49 win. It would take until 4:21 left in the first quarter before the first basket of the game would be made and another minute before the two teams would be tied at 2-2 with 3:23 to go. The Bobcats and Bombers would trade baskets and CHBC would lead 7-6 until BSE’s Lexi Seabaugh would hit a 3-pointer with just a couple seconds remaining in the quarter as the Bombers would lead 9-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Bombers would take momentum into the second, going on an 11-3 run to start the quarter and take a 20-10 lead. A basket and free throw to complete the three-point play from Ruby Stuckemeyer would cut the BSE lead to 20-13 before CHBC would convert on the next possession to cut it to 20-15. BSE’s Avery Myers would then hit a three followed by Laney Baldrige going 1-2 at the free throw line and Myers hitting a shot from just inside the right block to put BSE up 26-15 at halftime. The momentum would begin to swing to the Bobcats side in the third quarter. With the Bombers up 33-20, CHBC would put on the full court press, resulting in three BSE turnovers and CHBC capitalizing and cutting their deficit to 33-2 before a three from Macee Rodman would further cut into the BSE lead, getting it to 33-30. After a quick flurry of scoring to end the quarter and despite CHBC outscoring the Bombers 19-11 in the quarter, BSE would continue to hold a slim advantage, 37-34 heading into the fourth quarter. CHBC would start the fourth on a 6-2 run to take a 40-39 lead. After a few lead changes, CHBC would pull ahead 46-44 and that would prove to be their lead for the remainder of the game as they would go on an 11-5 run in the closing minutes to pull out the 57-49 win. CHBC is now 18-10 overall and finishes National Trail Conference play at 6-2. They will play one more regular season game, traveling to Ramsey on Thursday night before beginning postseason play at home on Saturday against Martinsville at 2:00pm. BSE wraps up their regular season at 21-10 and finishes NTC play at 5-3. They will begin postseason play on Tuesday at 7:00pm at North Clay taking on the winner of the quarterfinal game between Altamont and North Clay.
Altamont Makes It 17 In a Row with Big NTC Win at Neoga
The Altamont Indians remained undefeated in National Trail Conference play and picked up their 17th straight win getting an 82-55 victory on the road at Neoga on Tuesday night. Neoga didn’t make it easy on Altamont in the first half as they would match Altamont basket for basket in the first quarter with the two teams deadlocked at 21-21 after the first eight minutes. Altamont got just a little bit of breathing room in the second quarter, outscoring Neoga 16-10 to take a 37-31 lead at halftime. The Altamont offense would bust out in the third quarter, pouring in 26 points while defensively holding Neoga to 10 points to push out to a 63-41 lead. Altamont wouldn’t let up in the fourth quarter, outscoring Neoga again, 19-14, as they rolled on to finish out the 82-55 win. Altamont moves to 22-3 on the season and stay unbeaten in the NTC at 5-0. They will have another NTC matchup coming up on Friday when they go on the road again to take on St. Elmo-Brownstown on Friday night.
BSE Beats Webber on Senior Night
Brownstown/St. Elmo picked up a 63-30 win in their final home game of the season, beating Webber on Senior Night. Prior to the game, seniors Laney Baldrige, Natelly Beall, Avery Myers and Sydney Stine and exchange students Lauranne Godts and Lucile Hoet were honored. After the Bombers were unable to take advantage of five trips to the free throw line, going just 2 of 9 at the line, the first quarter would end with the teams tied up at 10-10. BSE would get going in the second, outscoring Webber 19-8 to take a 29-18 lead. The Bombers kept their momentum rolling after the halftime break, once again outscoring Webber 17-5 to push their lead out further to 46-23. BSE then closed out the win with a 17-8 run in the fourth for the 63-30 win. BSE improves to 21-9 on the season and will play their final regular season game on Wednesday at CHBC in a makeup game from last week.
Altamont Indians Continue to Hold #2 Spot in Weekly AP Top 10 Poll
The Altamont Indians are holding steady in the latest Associated Press boys basketball Top 10 Poll for Class 1A, staying in the #2 spot this week. The Indians, now 22-3, have extended their win streak to 17 games beating Nokomis and Neoga since last week’s poll was released. After receiving one first place vote two weeks ago and three last week, the Indians have received 5 first place votes this week, just two less than #1 ranked Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (24-0) who has remained undefeated to stay in the #1 spot followed by the Indians at #2. Last week’s #3 Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran (25-1) lost their first game of the season to fall from #3 down to #5 with Jacksonville Routt moving from #4 up to #3 and Illini Bluffs moving from #5 to #4.
Altamont Falls to State-Ranked Father McGivney
The Altamont Lady Indians fell to Class 1A #10 ranked Father McGivney 62-37 on Monday night. The Griffins came out hot to start the game and held the Lady Indians to just two baskets and two free throws in the first quarter as Altamont fell behind 26-7. Things got tougher for the Lady Indians in the second quarter as they were only able to score on a pair of free throws in the quarter and fell behind 34-9 at halftime. The second half would be a different story for Altamont as they would come out strong and hang with Father McGivney as they were even with the Griffins in the half 28-28, but couldn’t overcome their rough first half as they fall 62-37. Altamont falls to 11-17 on the season and will play their final regular season game on Thursday when they travel to Paris.
Lady Vandals Suffer SCC Loss to Greenville
The Lady Vandals couldn’t make it a season sweep over Greenville as they fell to the Lady Comets at home on Monday night, 61-46, in regular season South Central Conference action. Vandalia’s troubles came in the first quarter as they were only able to hit on four field goals in the opening minutes, with Katie Eckhardt hitting two three-pointers and Shelby Bowles hitting a basket and two free throws for 10 points, but Greenville would go for 20 points in the quarter behind Charlee Stearns’ 11-point streak. Trailing 20-10, Vandalia see their offense stall in the second quarter as well with another three from Eckhardt, and one basket each from Bella Austin and Anna Forbes being the offense as the Lady Vandals fell behind 34-17 at halftime. After the halftime break, Vandalia came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring Greenville 17-11 to cut into the Greenville lead and trim their deficit down to 45-34 heading into the fourth. The Comets would outscore the Lady Vandals though 16-12 to close out the win and hand Vandalia their fourth SCC loss of the season. Vandalia is now 19-10 on the season and stands at 4-4 in the SCC with one conference game left to play on Thursday at Southwestern. Before that game though, the Lady Vandals will host former SCC member Roxana for their last home game of the season for which they will celebrate Senior Night.
Illinois-Minnesota Game Rescheduled Due To COVID
(Champaign, IL) — The Illinois men’s basketball home game against Minnesota tonight is being rescheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers program. The game will now be played Monday, February 20th at the State Farm Center. The 16-and-7 Fighting Illini host Rutgers this Saturday.
