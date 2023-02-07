Read full article on original website
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
WILX-TV
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to authorities, Lamar Kemp is believed to be a runaway. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen Lamar Kemp or knows...
One killed in Lansing house fire, neighbors came to help
Smoke is still billowing from the house and could be seen from the highway nearby.
Lake Lansing Road exit ramp on US-127 south reopened
The accident in Ingham County was first reported at 8:02 a.m.
WOOD TV8
Police: Person hit, killed by Kentwood hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars in Kentwood Tuesday evening, police say.
WOOD TV8
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
WILX-TV
One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and a teen is injured after a shooting in Moores Park. At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues. An 18-year-old man was shot in his car and later died in the hospital.
5 unanswered questions about ‘suspicious’ death of Michigan deputy
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bryan Lee Wickham’s life ended Dec. 29, 2021, after four days in the hospital being treated for a severe head injury. Where that injury came from is a question that has haunted his friends, family and former colleagues at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the past year.
WNEM
79-year-old Shiawassee Co. man found safe
SHIAWASEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Shiawassee County man has been found. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 about 12:30 p.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jerry Dewolf, 79-years-old and suffering from dementia, was missing. The sheriff’s office said Dewolf had left the Bancroft area driving a 2010 gold or tan Chrysler Town and Country van. He was believed to be driving to Howell and had not been heard from for several hours.
WILX-TV
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
WOOD TV8
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
Missing 47-year-old man found safe
The Lansing Police Department is searching for a missing 47-year-old man.
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
WOOD TV8
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
Lansing police identify victim in deadly shooting
UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting Sunday as 18-year-old Makhi Williams. For more information read the story below. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others. According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 […]
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
WILX-TV
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57,...
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
94.1 Duke FM
School “swatting” incidents remain under investigation
OKEMOS, MI — Schools in nine Michigan counties were hit with phone calls claiming a student had a gun and was shooting other students yesterday morning. Law enforcement believes the calls were spoofed through Google to make them look like they came from schools in Okemos, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Muskegon, Portage, and Saginaw. Police say the caller had a heavy accent and claimed to be a teacher.
