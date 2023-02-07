ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to authorities, Lamar Kemp is believed to be a runaway. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen Lamar Kemp or knows...
WILX-TV

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and a teen is injured after a shooting in Moores Park. At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues. An 18-year-old man was shot in his car and later died in the hospital.
WNEM

79-year-old Shiawassee Co. man found safe

SHIAWASEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Shiawassee County man has been found. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 about 12:30 p.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jerry Dewolf, 79-years-old and suffering from dementia, was missing. The sheriff’s office said Dewolf had left the Bancroft area driving a 2010 gold or tan Chrysler Town and Country van. He was believed to be driving to Howell and had not been heard from for several hours.
WILX-TV

Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a house fire that took place on Saturday morning. A house on West Main Street in Owosso Township caught fire around 10:30 Saturday morning. Authorities said after arriving, the fire was not put out until 3:30 in the afternoon. The Owosso Township Fire Department said the house, though looking fine on the outside, was severely damaged on the inside.
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
WLNS

Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
WLNS

Lansing police identify victim in deadly shooting

UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting Sunday as 18-year-old Makhi Williams. For more information read the story below. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others. According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 […]
94.1 Duke FM

School “swatting” incidents remain under investigation

OKEMOS, MI — Schools in nine Michigan counties were hit with phone calls claiming a student had a gun and was shooting other students yesterday morning. Law enforcement believes the calls were spoofed through Google to make them look like they came from schools in Okemos, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Muskegon, Portage, and Saginaw. Police say the caller had a heavy accent and claimed to be a teacher.
