Okemos High School students were evacuated this morning following a false-alarm shooting that was a part larger series of false reports in high schools throughout the state.Following an initial evacuation to the school's football field, parents were instructed to gather at 242 Community Church to be reunified with their children by police on scene. Empty buses began filling the church parking lot due to a miscommunication as to where the students were.There was also a lack of communication between the school and parents regarding their children's whereabouts, parents said.Melissa Henne, one such parent, said that she found out about the...

OKEMOS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO