New York Post

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Ray Lalonde spills secrets: ‘They have a game show cop’

“Jeopardy!” champion Ray Lalonde is spilling some on-set secrets after winning 13 consecutive games. Lalonde won $386,400 in his impressive streak, and he isn’t letting his exit from the quiz show on the Jan. 3 episode get him down. He said he was having “too much fun” to let the loss bother him. The Canadian, who creates film sets, told Toronto Life last week he took the show “one game at a time” as he clawed his way into the winners’ circle and the hearts of viewers at home. He admitted he got a little hot and flustered under the bright stage lights, which did...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have a Major Problem with Current Champ Jake DeArruda

Jeopardy! fans can be some of the most fickle when watching the show and they have problems with Jake DeArruda. He’s the current champ on the show. There are some fans who are calling DeArruda “unwatchable.” Ouch, that smarts! But DeArruda, who comes from Ludlow, Vermont, is on a roll. After beating Troy Meyer last week, DeArruda has won three straight games as of Tuesday, January 31.
Looper

Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?

"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Calls the Show’s Fans ‘The Worst Kind of Human Beings’

Recent Jeopardy! winner Yogesh Raut is drawing the ire of the show’s audience and some former champs. Raut went on a three-game winning streak that started earlier this month. He took home over $90,000. At the same time, his blog and podcast likely benefitted from the nationwide exposure. However, that wasn’t enough to make the self-proclaimed trivia master happy. Before his pre-recorded episodes finished airing, he took to social media to blast the series.
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Outsider.com

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Fires Major Shots at Mayim Bialik

Jake DeArruda, who is the latest champion on Jeopardy!, has been taking some potshots at host Mayim Bialik. One of fhem had to do with who would be hosting during DeArruda’s tape week. He said that he and other contestants learned who their host would be. Once they found out it would be Ken Jennings, DeArruda said that “everyone collectively cheered” upon hearing Ken’s name.
msn.com

Matt Amodio Called Out James Holzhauer on Twitter and 'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Freaking Out

Jeopardy! fans, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer are just two fan-favorites coming together for the ultimate trivia match. On January 11, the hit quiz show announced the latest iteration of the Jeopardy! franchise. As Deadline reported, Ken Jennings will host Jeopardy! Masters featuring "the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants, who will face off in a Champions League-style event." What's more, the series extension already announced its set of competitors: Matt, James, 2022 Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He and Mattea Roach.

