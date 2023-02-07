Read full article on original website
Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say
The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way -...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
Man shot after stabbing 2 suspects during carjacking attempt in Detroit
One man was shot and two suspects were stabbed overnight after they physically fought each other during a carjacking attempt at a gas station in Detroit.
Arab American News
Dearborn Police arrest suspect in larceny from vehicle incidents
DEARBORN— Police responded to multiple residences on reports items stolen from unlocked vehicles on January 30. One resident had his unlocked vehicle stolen from the driveway. Surveillance footage from nearby provided details help investigation efforts, including images of a stolen range rover used during the crimes. Working closely with...
fox2detroit.com
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
fox2detroit.com
At least 6 suspects in dozens of crimes across Southeast Michigan arrested after Detroit standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department announced on Wednesday that a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least 30 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. According to police, the investigation started in January after a...
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
Missing girl found hidden in closet of Port Huron home
She was on a missing child's list for more than a year — a 14-year-old girl who ran away from the foster care world into which she had been thrust. Her foster family reported her missing to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, though it would take many months and intervention from the U.S. Marshals to locate the girl.
WNEM
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles (99...
plymouthvoice.com
Canton Police seek shooting suspects
Feb. 8, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Canton Township police investigators are attempting to identify four individuals who may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of 51074 Mott Road at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21. Police said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn, reward offered
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Jonathan Mooney said he was sitting at a park when Dearborn police race to the intersection of Penn Street and Pardee Avenue.A U.S. Postal Police said a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle. The suspect was able to flee the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police. "It's just shocking," Mooney said."I couldn't have imagined someone was robbed at gunpoint, not even moments before here at this park."The suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s or early 40s and standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. U.S. Postal police are offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction. If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
Hazel Park teacher charged for failing to report bomb threat note in hopes school would get canceled, police say
A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher is facing a misdemeanor charge after authorities say he knew about a note threating to blow up the building last week, but did nothing about it.
Warren PD arrest 6 suspects in connection with 60 break-ins
Warren Police Commissioner, Bill Dwyer told 7 Action News they've arrested six suspects who they believe are responsible for about 60 burglaries across the Metro Detroit area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff
Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning.
Morning Sun
3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit
An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week.
fox2detroit.com
'Bonnie and Clyde' bank robber pleads guilty to 2018 Metro Detroit crimes
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Waterford man who robbed banks while his wife drove the getaway car pleaded guilty to bank robbery and weapons charges last week. After being caught, David Johnson's wife allegedly said the crimes were exciting and compared herself and Johnson to Bonnie and Clyde.
