DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Jonathan Mooney said he was sitting at a park when Dearborn police race to the intersection of Penn Street and Pardee Avenue.A U.S. Postal Police said a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her vehicle. The suspect was able to flee the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, according to police. "It's just shocking," Mooney said."I couldn't have imagined someone was robbed at gunpoint, not even moments before here at this park."The suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s or early 40s and standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. U.S. Postal police are offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to a conviction. If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO