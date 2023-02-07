ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Out with the old, in with the new can apply to one's energy too: chakras workshop Feb. 16

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

If talk of chakras — seven focal points within the body — seems like new-fangled healing talk, Susan Koehler has another viewpoint to offer. If you’ve ever walked on a carpet barefoot and felt a little spark, that’s proof that you’ve got electrical energy within you.

The understanding and use of this type of spiritual medicine for the body and mind has been around for thousands of years, she says.

“I think chakras are the first and most important way for bringing energy to the human body,” she said from her East Amherst home. “That’s what connects to the human body, and takes out toxic energy. They’re the things that hold us back. You can calm the energy … it’s a basic way of bringing fresh energy. Anybody can do it.”

Koehler, a co-creative energy intuitive, will be conducting a workshop, “Chakras and the Healing Energy of the Body,”  from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 East Main St., Batavia. She will address questions including what are chakras? What is their role in the energy of the human body? How do they connect the human self with the divine self? and how can you work with your chakra energy to optimize your health?

There will also be practical exercises and applications for participants to use for future health maintenance.

Spoiler alert: so, what are chakras? The seven major areas are the crown, third eye, throat, heart, solar plexus, sacral and root. Each one represents a vital area and function within the body, and therefore when all are open and unblocked, energy flows through them freely.

Although it’s considered an ancient form of healing, the chakras system has been scientifically proven, Koehler said. She uses energy, colors and vibration frequencies when working with people.

“It’s really a very old belief system from a religious perspective,” she said, naming the likes of Jesus, Mohammad and Buddha as believers. “There's an omnipresent organizing force, even if you want to call it universal consciousness, but scientists have data that proves that there's a field of energy that envelops all of us and so that kind of protective bubble that makes us unique and allows us to interact with whatever is out there, wherever you want to call that, is really what the chakras do. It's an exchange of energy from outside to inside.”

Rev. Roula Alkhouri, who invited Koehler to conduct the class, said that there are no special requirements to participate and that anyone can benefit from giving it a try.

“I think those who are able to come to the workshop will find it very helpful as it will give them access to discovering their own body and spiritual energy and how they can release the things that weigh them down and get them stuck in life,” Alkhouri said. “The practices are simple and accessible to all people. You don’t have to be physically fit. You don’t have to have a belief system to find this helpful. This is about the practice. All you have to bring to it is an open heart and mind to receive this gift.”

An educator for most of her life, Koehler, who turns 70 in March, eschewed western medicine after her cancer diagnosis in 2007. More precisely, it was after she was given the prognosis at age 54: “They told me I was going to die.”

She wasn’t having it.

“I left my job in 2007 to study energy full-time,” she said. “There’s way more in this world than we have knowledge of or have explored.”

She’s not against all western medicine — it has its place for accidents, broken bones and such, she said. But in Koehler’s situation, she felt that the treatment plan wasn’t to cure her but to treat her.

“I studied, and I learned,” she said.

What she learned, taken in part from her website , is that “informational medicine, energy medicine, and consciousness technologies harbor the promise to change an omnipresent misunderstanding of healing in the world today,” she said.

“Drugs and surgery are not the only nor the best way. Within and around each human body lives a magnetic force field - an electrical network - in a constant state of change,” she said. “As in nature, our higher self or soul continually strives to achieve balance.

“When we experience health, this electrical network is balanced and fully connected. When something in your life threatens that balance, the electrical system responds by short-circuiting or overloading ... immediately impacting the central nervous system,” she said. “The body then kicks into 'high gear' (developing new strategies) in an effort to correct the imbalance. If your body does not succeed, you physically manifest the imbalance.”

She maintains that 80 percent of disease is caused by “conscription of blockage of energy, while the remaining 20 percent is caused by deficiency.” The goal is to restore balance in and around your physical body. Every moment is a new point of beginning filled with limitless possibilities, she said. Her story is part of author Kelly Turner’s book “Radical Remission.”

So what drew Rev. Roula Alkhouri to Koehler and invite her to conduct this workshop? First Presbyterian Church has a weekly Centering Prayer group, a receptive method of silent Christian prayer to deepen participants’ relationship with God. The group also practiced 20 minutes of QiGong before sitting down to pray/meditate through silence.

“So we have known through our experience about the importance of using the body to pray and to center ourselves. I often think of the many Bible stories of healing where Jesus and the disciples touched people and healed them. I also think of the ways we commission and anoint people for ministry through the laying on of hands,” Alkhouri said. “There are so many parallels in the Christ tradition with other practices of prayer using the body and its energy. I think of the simple prayerful practices of fasting, kneeling, or holding our hands in front of our hearts and how they open us up to the gifts of the divine.”

Alkhouri also had a deeply personal experience in which she met — and was strengthened by -- Koehler and her use of chakras.

“Last year, I dealt with a lot of loss in my family with the death of both of my parents within a month and with my brother and sister struggling with cancer. I had to travel to California many times to help,” Alkhouri said. “I found myself exhausted physically. One of my spiritual friends, Margret Mitchell, MD, who is also a holistic medicine practitioner, told me that Susan would be able to help me. After I went to see Susan in September, which was a tremendous gift, I shared my experience with the Centering Prayer group, and we decided to ask Susan to come to Batavia to teach us about energy healing.”

Koehler offered to conduct the class at no cost and to open it up to the community.

Alkhouri said that if people find this session helpful, the church will offer it again on a Saturday or Sunday or in the evening so that people who work during the day can attend. Register by Feb. 13 at 585-343-0505 or fpcbatavia@fpcbatavia.org.

Submitted photo of Susan Koehler.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Artist David Burke demonstrates Intuitive Painting

Local artist David F. Burke provided Tuesday's artist demo on Intuitive Painting for the Batavia Society of Artists and GO ART! Intuitive Painting, Burke said, is what happens when you have no preconceived image in your head about your finished work. You let the blank canvas lead you each step of the way.  There are no rules, no restraints.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: Huge price drop on 5399 Horseshoe Lake Road, Batavia

Don't regret not looking at this home! The possibilities are endless and 99% of the work has already been done!!! Remember, ☀️ days are ahead!!. If you want one floor living in awesome setting, then this solid ranch checks all the boxes! Hillside location has scenic views from all windows! Set back from road, you can look out front across to see Horseshoe Lake and out back to a gorgeous wooded backdrop-best of all worlds! Home features 3 large bedrooms -master bedroom with full bath-as well as a second full bath and roomy guest bedrooms. Large living room and unique split kitchen/dining room or cozy secondary family gathering spot with wood stove looking out sliding glass door to back yard! Truly the gathering spot of this home it makes you want to stay and watch the seasons change! There is large pantry style closet for all your kitchen supplies as well as a great utility/laundry room for all the other necessities! This room also has direct access to covered carport for easy in and out for unloading the cars! Also there is enclosed front entryway, extra large foyer, and xtra wide hallway. This home packs a lot in! This owner did all the right things through out the years maintenance wise, all that is needed is for the next person to make it their own! Don't underestimate all the possibilities here-this is a FOREVER HOME!! Call Reliant now!! Call 585-344-4663.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Youth group takes a trip to GO Art! and Peru

A creamy casserole resembling layered lasagna with a Peruvian twist, and a sweet finale of cinnamon-dusted milk custard, wedged between a tour of an arts facility and hands-on exercises of creative works. Not too shabby of a school day for a group of 13 students visiting GO Art! Wednesday in Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

How about a little arroz con pollo with your basket raffle? Peruvian dinner fundraiser March 25

The Peruvian Outreach Project is a nonprofit organization that assists orphaned children in Peru with donations of clothing, essential supplies, special celebrations for Christmas, and educational opportunities for young women at an outreach-leased residence so that they can pursue the field of nursing and have hope for the future. The residence, known as the Hogar Hermelinda Home for Young Women, is full, with six young women who are studying nursing and volunteering at the Aldea Orphanage.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Richard J. Becker Jr.

Richard J. Becker Jr, age 65, of Batavia NY, passed away in his home unexpectedly on January 22, 2023. Rich, as he was known by those close to him, was born on May 16th, 1957, in the City of Batavia, New York to Richard and Pauline (Wickens) Becker. Rich graduated...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Pedestrian struck on Pearl Street Road, Batavia

A pedestrian has reportedly been stuck in the area of 2719 Pearl Street Road, Batavia,. East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: The patient is a child. She is apparently speaking with a first responder and provided her name.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Mr. Henry M. Hough

– Henry M. Hough, age 82, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of HomeCare & Hospice. He was born on January 22, 1941, in Batavia, a son of the late Elmer and Gladys Wright Hough. A longtime...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Mrs. Colleen C. Smith

- Colleen C. Smith, 63 of Buffalo, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Colleen was born Thursday, July 9th, 1959 in Buffalo, a daughter of the late James Little, Sr. and Audrey Ashburn Little. A graduate...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Psst, Mammoth is here, including a sneak peek Friday evening

What do a pedal car, antique doll, photo of Elvis, and a World War II-era newspaper have in common? They’re all going to be part of the Mammoth Thrift Shop this weekend, of course. What began as a way to deal with the massive crowds during COVID protocols has become another seasonal tradition, organizer John Bowen said. "We had to change the dynamics once COVID hit," he said.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Lucia M. Costantino

Lucia M. Costantino, 89, of Batavia, passed away on February 6, 2023 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence. Lucia was born January 6, 1934 in Oakfield, a daughter of the late Dominic and Ida (Comino) Moretti. Lucia was a member of Ascension Parish and a former deputy clerk...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Unexpected visit ends in manhunt, K-9, and arrest in city neighborhood

During a break from Tuesday’s budget workshop, city leaders discussed various topics, including one City Councilman’s unusual visit last Friday. While working at his kitchen table, two women had appeared on his doorstep, and, moments later, went around to his garage door, apparently shivering from the sub-zero windy temperature and begging to come inside. Their vehicle had broken down, and they needed a place to stay while they awaited a ride.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Batavia Downs sets another record handle on Monday

It was just last week that Batavia Downs set its own handle bar higher after seeing $340,602 pass through betting portals both at the track and at simulcast outlets. That total became the highest on record since Western Regional Off Track Betting reopened the Downs in 2002. However, on Monday...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Mr. John L. Russo

Batavia - John L. Russo, 87 of Batavia passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia, New York. He was born Wednesday, July 3rd, 1935 in Batavia, a son of the late Joseph Russo and Rose Battaglia Russo. John attended the...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Wires down after rollover accident in Pavilion

A rollover accident is reported on South Lake Road, Pavilion. There is a single occupant in the vehicle. Minor injuries. Wires down. Pavilion Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 8:21 a.m.: Pavilion back in service.
PAVILION, NY
The Batavian

Brown accepts plea offer, to be sentenced on April 3

Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. April 3 in Genesee County Court for a repeat violent felony offender who accepted a plea agreement this afternoon of no fewer than seven years and a maximum of 10 years. Arthur J. Brown, 45, of Le Roy, pled guilty to three felony charges, paving the way for County Court Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini to sign off on the prison term parameters agreed to by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Robinson and defense attorney Joseph A. Lobosco of Rochester.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Getting real about the dangers of social media and kids

Editor's Note: This is part of a series about social media use and its effects on children.  Thoughts and attempts of suicide, self-mutilation, depression, anxiety, poor self-esteem, a lack of motivation, shame, or being the giver or receiver of bullying. It’s a tough world out there, and children are being subjected to these things more and more, especially when social media is involved,  Daniel DePasquale says.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Motorist pursues driver on foot after hit-and-run leading to arrest

Taylor M. Peyman, 31, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, failure to yield the right of way and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A hit-and-run accident was reported on Jackson Street, Batavia, on Jan.28 at an unspecified time. Peyman allegedly struck another vehicle head-on and then drove away. The other motorist involved in the accident pursued Peyman on foot and gave his location to police when he parked in a parking lot on East Main Street.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Le Roy man in 'shots fired' case accepts plea deal

Sentencing has been set for 2 p.m. April 3 in Genesee County Court for a repeat violent felony offender who accepted a plea agreement this afternoon with a sentence agreement of no fewer than seven years and a maximum of 10 years. Arthur J. Brown, 45, of Le Roy, pled...
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy