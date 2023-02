Albany's Windham, Coach Faith nab Class 2A all-state football honors

BRYAN – Albany defensive back Wyatt Windham and Lions’ coach Denney Faith earned top honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state football team, which was released Monday.

Windham, a junior defensive back, was the co-defensive player of the year with Shiner defensive back Dalton Brooks.

Windham had 140 tackles and five interceptions for the 14-2 Lions. He also broke up 11 passes.

Faith was the 2A coach of the year, after leading the Lions to the Class 2A Division II state title. Faith, the longest-tenured coach in the state, came to Albany in 1987 and has 344 victories.

Albany offensive tackle Zane Waggoner and defensive lineman Adam Hill joined Windham on the first team. Coy Lefevre also was a second team pick at running back, while defensive back London Fuentes was an honorable mention pick.

Hawley, which went 16-0 and won the Division I crown, had five players on the team, while Cisco and Bangs each had one.

Bearcats’ receiver Diontay Ramon and running back Austin Cumpton were both first-team picks, along with linebackers Hez Parker and Will Scott.

Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper joined Bangs running back Kyle Maxfield on the second team.

Cisco quarterback Hunter Long was a third-team selection, and Albany quarterback Cole Chapman was an honorable mention choice.

TSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Jared Cook, Frankston, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Rey Ramirez, Wellington, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Tackles – J.R. Moore, Refugio, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Zane Waggoner, Albany, 6-2, 245, Jr.

Center – Blake Strickland, Wellington, 5-11, 230, Sr.

Wide receivers – Diontay Ramon, Hawley, 6-3, 185, Jr.; Jordan Tally, Wink, 6-4, 170, Sr.; Derek Lancaster, Three Rivers, 6-0, 155, Jr.

Tight end – Brody Emert, New Home, 6-2, 205, Sr.

Quarterback – Terry Bussey, Timpson, 5-11, 187, Jr.

Running backs – Austin Cumpton, Hawley, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Ja’Deriun Bell, Mart, 5-10, 190, So.; Peyton Brown, Tolar, 6-2, 230, So.

Fullback – Paxton Hancock, Centerville, 6-0, 205, Sr.

All-purpose – J’Koby Williams, Beckville, 5-11, 176, Jr.

Place-kicker – Devon Bindel, Muenster, 5-10, 190, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Braylon Gonzales, Refugio, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Monte Swaner, Mart, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Adam Hill, Albany, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Clayton Hadley, Simms James Bowie, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Linebackers – Hez Parker, Hawley, 5-9, 210, Sr.; Kaleb Brown, Refugio, 5-9, 180, Jr.; Logan Addison, New Home, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Will Scott, Hawley, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Secondary – Isaiah Avery, Refugio, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Wyatt Windham, Albany, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 6-2, 190, Sr.; (tie) Kanon Gibson, Wink, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Matthew Rosas, McCamey, 5-7, 150, Sr.

Punter – Jovani Rockmore, Olney, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Utility – Javarion Williams, Corrigan-Camden, 5-9, 174, Sr.

Kick returner – DJ McClelland, Granger, 6-1, 194, Sr.

Offensive player of the year – Bussey, Timpson

Defensive player of the year – (tie) Brooks, Shiner and Windham, Albany

Coach of the Year – Denney Faith, Albany

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Mason Hughes, Joaquin, 6-0, 225, Sr.; (tie) Micah English, Beckville, 6-0, 225, Jr.; Easton Fulton, Rosebud-Lott, 6-3, 318, Sr.

Tackles – Peyton Jurgajtis, Falls City, 6-3, 310, Jr.; Kolt Dieterich, Riesel, 6-6, 280, Sr.

Center – Brady Davis, Beckville, 5-11, 230, Jr.

Wide receivers – Vosky Howard, Timpson, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Damian Barragan, Sunray, 5-8, 150, Jr.; Ernest Campbell, Refugio, 5-8, 135, Jr.

Tight end – Jordan Nation, Wellington, 6-3, 170, Sr.

Quarterback – (tie) Rodey Hooper, Hawley, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Logan Jenkins, Collinsville, 5-10.5, 130, Jr.

Running backs – Brody Eaves, Price Carlisle, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Coy Lefevre, Albany, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Kyle Maxfield, Bangs, 5-7, 180, Sr.

Fullback – Jordan King, Refugio, 5-9, 205, So.

All-purpose – Keegan Gilbreath, Seymour, 5-9, 155, Jr.

Place-kicker – Jose Valverde, Granger, 6-0, 170, So.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Evonjre Donnell, Archer City, 5-10, 195, Jr.; Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper, 6-4, 220, Jr.; Mason Berry, Tolar, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Hunter Goodwin, Mason, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Linebackers – Tyler Lane, Timpson, 5-10, 190, Jr.; Abram Ross, Mart, 5-10, 210, Jr.; Garrett Trevino, Collinsville, 5-8.5, 220, So.; Camron Walker, Crawford, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Secondary – Reed Patterson, Collinsville, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Delvin Gantt, Burton, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Saul Reyes, Floydada, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Jonah Ross, Mart, 5-10, 155, Jr.

Punter – Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 6-3, 205, Sr.

Utility – Clayton Hart, Price Carlisle, 6-1, 190, Jr.

Kick returner – Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Marlin, 5-11, 192, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Guards – Angel Escobedo, Corrigan-Camden, 6-4, 294, Sr.; (tie) Nolan Park, Forsan, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Felipe Salazar, New Deal, 5-10, 260, Sr.

Tackles – Erik Castillo, Lovelady, 6-0, 260, Jr.; (tie) Jesse Putnam, Wink, 6-0, 265, Sr.; Jacob Werner, Shiner, 6-3, 220, Sr.; James Wright, Centerville, 6-5, 315, Jr.

Center – (tie) Colt Talley, Cumby, 6-0, 275, Sr.; Kolton Whitton, Joaquin, 6-1, 265, Sr.

Wide receivers – Clason Beasley, Thorndale, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Carter Scott, Collinsville, 6-3, 170, jr; Mathew Huerta, Brackettville, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Tight end – Jacob Amaro, Three Rivers, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Quarterback – (tie) Hunter Long, Cisco, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 6-3, 205, Sr.

Running backs – Jmaury Davis, Clarendon, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Tanner Bean, Wortham, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Lane Johnson, Simms James Bowie, 5-8, 170, Jr.

Fullback – Jovani Rockmore, Olney, 6-1, 205, Sr.

All-purpose – Joaquin Segovia, Vega, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Place-kicker – Pablo Jimenez, Corrigan-Camden, 5-5, 138, Sr.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Jayden Johnson, Harleton, 6-2, 230, Jr.; Brian Parker, Cushing, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Gentry Caldwell, Brackettville, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Colton Bosse, Chilton, 6-0, 180, Jr.

Linebackers – Alex Bautista, Tioga, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Levi Beavers, Honey Grove, 5-10, 205, So.; Kadyn Burke, Corrigan-Camden, 5-7, 187, Sr.; (tie) Miguel Barron, Chilton, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Edgar DeLuna, Sonora, 6-1, 185, Jr.

Secondary – Kole Stovall, Archer City, 6-2, 170, Jr.; Nixon Folk, Wellington, 6-2, 170, Jr.; London Fuentes, Albany, 6-0, 150, Jr.; Luke Torbert, Crawford, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Punter – (tie) Seth Stoffels, Muenster, 6-0, 160, Jr.; Skylar Pipkin, Lovelady, 6-3, 170, Jr.

Utility – Elijah Jackson, Archer City, 6-2, 220, Jr.

Kick returner – JJ Crawford, Lovelady, 5-7, 150, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

(Big Country only)

Quarterbacks – Cole Chapman, Albany, 6-2, 180, Sr.