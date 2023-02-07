Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 New Maps: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is introducing four new maps with Season 2. The Call of Duty Staff recently published a blog that further revealed the new content coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Ranked Play will finally hit Modern Warfare 2, and a half-dozen modes, such as Infected, Gun Game, and Grind will be available to play at launch.
League of Legends Champion Tier List: Best Supports Patch 13.3
League of Legends Patch 13.3 is finally here and looking to alter the meta. Support is a role that has seen a lot of new champions picked within the role, as even some traditional ADC's have seen play as a support this season. The new patch mostly focuses on top...
How Many Credits Are There in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. The Season 3 Battle Pass is also bringing back the previously unavailable Overwatch Credits (Coins), and here's how you can earn them.
Leaks Reveal Details of Canceled Apex Legends Single-Player Game
Leaks have emerged detailing a canceled single-player Apex Legends game, akin to Titanfall. Fans with a knowledge of Apex Legends history will know that the battle royale spawned as a spin-off of Respawn's Titanfall franchise. With slightly different gameplay to Apex and a focus on mechs, Titanfall had two main entries into its franchise: Titanfall and Titanfall 2.
League of Legends Astronaut Skins Release Date
League of Legends is a game that has always been respected for its cosmetic champion skins. Following the release some Valentine's Day themed skins, Riot Games has already announced another set of skins coming out soon. The new skins will be a reintroduction of the Astronaut skin line, and it...
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Preview: Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends patch updates are long anticipated because they help balance the game and try to shift the meta relatively frequently. Patches are usually released every two weeks, but a cyber attack against Riot Games changed that timeline for the past few weeks. Most of the updates have gotten back on schedule now, but some of the updates for Patch 13.2 have been pushed back to be released with Patch 13.3.
League of Legends Ahri Champion Theme Released
Whenever a new League of Legends character is released, Riot Games comes out with a champion theme song that fits the fantasy of the champion. Since the most recent character was K'Sante, the last theme created was in late 2022. Another reason Riot releases a character theme is whenever a major rework happens.
League of Legends Prime Gaming Capsule February 2023 Release Date
League of Legends and Amazon Prime have collaborated to produce a monthly reward capsule for players that link those two accounts. Players are able to get numerous rewards from the capsule and the reward has been around for a decent amount of time. Recently, the time frame to claim January's capsule was increased to Feb. 16. This left fans questioning the future of the Prime Gaming loot and confused because of the lack of communication from the Riot Games side of things.
Is There a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Direct?
Nintendo might have just wrapped up February's Nintendo Direct showcase, but is a Legend of Zelda Direct also on the way?
Does My Overwatch 2 Rank Reset in Season 3?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 is almost upon us, and Blizzard just revealed the contents of its new roadmap detailing some of the new content and events players can expect soon. For the more competitively-minded among the player base, Blizzard has also announced some changes to the game's ranking system. Here's what you need to know.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Roadmap Revealed
Blizzard just revealed the new content coming to Overwatch 2's Season 3, and some of the new events coming players' ways are pretty wild. Here's what the developers put on their long-awaited Season 3 roadmap. Over the past week, Blizzard has released details about the new map coming to Season...
Warzone 2 Combat Records Coming in Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is finally bringing Combat Records back to the Battle Royale. In a recent blog, the Call of Duty staff further outlined the changes coming to Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. In addition to introducing Ashika Island and bringing back 1v1 Gulags, Warzone 2 will feature new contracts, a new POI, and a proper data collection method.
Overwatch 2 LoverWatch Dating Sim Explained
Blizzard has announced an upcoming Dating Simulator game today as a spin-off for Overwatch entitled 'LoverWatch' to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day. The 'non-canon' LoverWatch is going to release Feb. 13, with around 30 minutes of gameplay time, according to Blizzard. There are going to be two love-interest routes available; Genji and Mercy. Even though not pursuable, Hanzo will appear in the game to guide the player along whichever route they are playing.
How to Get a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy
Players diving into Hogwarts Legacy will be eager to get their hands on a broom to start flying around the map. Here's what you need to know.
Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Collaboration Announced
Overwatch 2's first anime collaboration has been revealed today to be in the form of 'One-Punch Man' cosmetics, and they will be releasing on Mar. 7, Blizzard revealed today. Doomfist has been the first one announced to be receiving a skin from this collaboration, with more cosmetics going to be revealed as time goes on before the collaboration officially drops. Doomfist's skin will be based on Saitama, the main character, One-Punch Man himself.
When Does Resurgence Come Back in Warzone 2.0?
After Resurgence's successful launch in the original Warzone, fans are wondering when it will be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Resurgence quickly became a fan-favorite mode. As players spawned into smaller maps, like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, they experienced nonstop action across a condensed area without having to worry about long rotates or slow gameplay. With respawns enabled, players adopted an aggressive, fast play style that kept games quick and exciting.
How to Get Amaterasu Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, and to cap it off Blizzard is releasing a brand new Mythic Kiriko skin. Here's how you can unlock this customizable skin. Starting Feb. 7, players will be able to play on the new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula. Also upcoming this month are the LoverWatch dating sim event and the Cupid Hanzo Valentine's Day event. In March players will experience Overwatch's first-ever anime collaboration, with superhero anime One Punch Man.
Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi Limited Time Event Announced
Pachimari takes center stage in Overwatch 2 as players have the opportunity to get a Roadhog skin (among other cosmetics) dedicated to the fan-favorite character in the new limited-time event, ParchiMarchi, announced today. Blizzard revealed that there will be a new themed Kill Confirmed game mode in Overwatch 2 dedicated...
Astronaut Kennen Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The return of the League of Legends Astronaut skin line is here, and there will be five champions added to it. Here are the five champions receiving an Astronaut skin: Ivern, Fizz, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed. This will add to the seven other characters that have already received an Astronaut...
Fortnite Patch v23.40 Release Date Leaked
Fortnite's upcoming update, Patch v23.40, will be coming to the Battle Royale sooner than expected. Patch v23.30 brought new Reality Augments and another crossover with Dragon Ball to Chapter 4 Season 1. It also introduced Big Bush Bombs to the game as a way for players to conceal their locations.
