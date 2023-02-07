Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of DelaysJoel EisenbergCedar Rapids, IA
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCJJ
Coralville Police arrest convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of 3-year-old
Coralville Police have arrested a wanted Iowa City man accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a shooting that killed a three-year-old. Officers were called to a 9-1-1 hang-up at an apartment on 2nd Avenue just after 3:45 Sunday morning. Arriving officers found 33-year-old Chris Gordon of Sandusky Drive inside. Police knew Gordon had warrants for his arrest, and he was taken into custody despite numerous attempts to leave the apartment.
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after IC police chase
A Coralville man has been arrested after a police chase in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Charles Tate of 11th Avenue was driving a 2018 Kia Optima on Arthur Street near the Town & Campus Apartments just after 11:30pm on January 5th. Tate had a suspended license, leading to a traffic stop from Iowa City Police.
KCJJ
Central Iowa woman arrested after allegedly knocking victim’s fake tooth out during Coralville rap concert
Coralville Police have arrested a woman they say knocked a fake tooth out of a victim’s mouth during a rap concert at Xtream Arena. Arrest records indicate the incident happened just before 8:30 Thursday night at a concert by the rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Officers say they separated 19-year-old Julia Belzer Plaza of Ankeny from another subject as they were fighting. Belzer Plaza allegedly punched the victim in the mouth, knocking out a fake tooth.
KCJJ
North Liberty Police arrest OWI suspect with dangerously high BAC
North Liberty Police have arrested a drunk driving suspect who they say had a dangerously high level of intoxication. Officers noticed a 2017 Cadillac XTS squealing its tires and driving erratically as it turned from northbound Kansas Avenue to westbound Penn Street just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The vehicle also had an expired registration.
KCJJ
Transient charged in IC appliance store burglary case
A transient faces charges that he burglarized an Iowa City appliance store last summer. 59-year-old Scott Ayers has been in the Johnson County Jail since November on unrelated charges. Iowa City Police say Ayers and another suspect entered the property of Slager Appliance on Highway 1 West just before 2:30am on August 27th by climbing over or under a fence. The two allegedly entered four different Slager trucks and stole equipment. The incident was caught on surveillance video, which police say also shows the vehicle the two used to flee the scene. The estimated value of the stolen items is $3,750.
UPDATE: Man used lighter to set motel mattress ablaze, police allege
UPDATE: Police allege a 60-year-old Davenport man committed first-degree arson early Saturday when he used a lighter to set a mattress on fire in at the Comfort Inn, according to arrest affidavits. Davenport Fire Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to a news release. Fire Investigators and Davenport Police arrested Terry Lee […]
KCJJ
UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin
A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
KCJJ
IC man accused of burglarizing business next door to his employer
Iowa City Police say a burglary suspect broke into the business located next door to his employer and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. According to arrest records, 53-year-old Shane Hauser of East Burlington Street broke into Edwards Painting on Stevens Drive just after 4:45am on January 21st. Police say Hauser had just finished up a food service shift downtown when he returned to his employer’s office on Stevens Drive, which is next door to Edwards Painting.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of crashing car into mobile home
Crashing her car into a mobile home has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Johnson County deputies were called to the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community just before 5am Friday for a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had blown through a stop sign and crashed into a residence. Arriving officers say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Dianna Martinez of Beach View Drive, showed signs of impairment. Staff at the Johnson County jail report Martinez had marijuana and a powdery white rock that tested positive for cocaine on her person, as well as a fake driver’s license.
UPDATE: 2 arrested after Saturday shooting in Davenport
UPDATE: Two individuals have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting. Marc Cameron, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. Caden Wiseman, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful […]
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with theft of credit cards from UI College of Dentistry patient
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a purse and subsequent use of stolen credit cards from a patient at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. 57-year-old Dwayne Lowe of Agin Court NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:15 Friday...
KCJJ
Two killed in Cedar Rapids traffic accident
Two people have died in a Cedar Rapids traffic accident. According to Cedar Rapids Police, just after 5:00 Saturday night first responders were called to the intersection of Williams Blvd and Wiley Blvd SW for a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and pickup truck. The passengers in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and 75-year-old male, were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
WQAD
Crews: Man arrested after setting fire at Davenport hotel
The fire happened at the Comfort Inn and Suites just north of I-80. Crews told News 8 that Terry Kirby was arrested for setting the fire.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
cbs2iowa.com
Two dead in Saturday night crash in SW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two people are dead after a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday night. CRPD says an 81-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were both pronounced dead at a local hospital after they were taken from the scene at the intersection of Wiley and Williams Boulevards. Investigators say their vehicle and a pickup were involved in the crash. The truck's driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. No victims have been named yet.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect stole thousands from company, police allege
A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he stole thousands from a company where he worked. Shawn Sparks faces felony charges of first- and second-degree theft, along with a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft, court records show.
KCRG.com
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.
KCJJ
Area transient charged with theft of multiple items
An Iowa City area transient was taken into custody on warrants stemming from an alleged burglary. Police say 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton made entry into a closed business on the 2400 block of South Scott Boulevard the morning of November 17th and stole multiple items from the business and a nearby locked out-building. Investigators discovered that an inner door was kicked in, causing about $200 in damage to the door and frame.
iheart.com
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
Comments / 2