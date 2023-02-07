ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What does the ‘exotic’ green comet look like in the night sky?

For the first time in 50,000 years, a stunning green comet has skipped past Earth, making a remarkably close approach.The flyby was close enough to be visible to the naked eye, and bright enough to be captured in stunning images taken from the Earth.For those who saw it, the green comet looked like a flaming verdant star, hovering in the sky. But for many others, the comet might not have been visible at all: without the right conditions and work, it might not be visible at all.Don Pollacco, a professor from the department of physics at the University of...
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
ExplorersWeb

Jupiter Retakes Lead as Planet With the Most Known Moons

Well, it appears that Jupiter has once again outpaced Saturn in their 400-year-old game of, “How many of our moons have the monkeys on planet Earth noticed so far?”. The solar system’s largest planet has pulled ahead again, thanks to one Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science. Sheppard’s latest observations bring Jupiter’s total moon count up to 92, breaking Saturn’s previous record of 83. The Minor Planet Center (the organization in charge of keeping track of these sorts of things) has been publishing the new moons’ orbital paths since late December 2022.
FOX 28 Spokane

Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

Allure

How the Full Snow Moon on February 5 Will Impact You Astrologically

The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but. Depending on where you're located, you may be in the midst of a serious cold snap, with temperatures dangerously low all over the U.S. It is therefore a small blessing that, during this often-dreary month of February, we receive a full moon in Leo, a warm-weather sign that brings with it a bit of fun energy to light up the darkness. On Sunday February 5, 2023, at 1:28 p.m. (EST), the full moon — or, the "Full Snow Moon," but more on that in a moment — will culminate.
CBS Miami

Astronomers discover 12 new moons around Jupiter

Astronomy.com

Rising star in astronomy

Observational astronomer Wen-Fai Fong’s research always starts with fireworks. “I study explosions in the night sky,” Fong says. “In astronomy, we call them transients.” Fong focuses on two kinds of brilliant transient events that last for just fractions of a second: gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) and fast radio bursts.
