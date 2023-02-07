Happy birthday, Garth Brooks! As the musician turns 61 today, we take a look at his accomplishments that have made him a legendary country singer that he is. Troyal Garth Brooks was born on February 7, 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brooks was born to parents Troyal Brooks, Jr. and Colleen Carroll. The now country singer attended Oklahoma State University under a javelin throwing scholarship. Brooks has been well-known to have successfully mixed pop and rock components of music into country melodies. He has also known to have crossed over into the mainstream pop music scene. Brooks has been married to fellow singer, Trisha Yearwood, since 2005. He has three children from his previous marriage.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO