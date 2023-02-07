ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Black History Month with Artworks and the Trenton Children’s Chorus

On Thursday, February 16th, Artworks Trenton will host the Trenton Children’s Chorus alongside the artist and poet Phillip McConnell for an unforgettable performance. This event will be hosted at Artworks, 19 Everett Alley, Trenton, NJ 08611. The concert will take place from 6-8 pm. Admittance is entirely free of charge. The evening will highlight the vibrancy of Black History in the United States and where this legacy has led in the modern era. Music from the Trenton Children’s Chorus will be interwoven with poetry and art by Phillip McConnell. Each of these artistic mediums will tell a tale of triumph, history, and resilience as we come together to celebrate this year’s Black History Month.
Free Health Screenings Available for Trenton Residents

Preventative screenings are a critical component of living a happy and healthy life. They provide vital insights into our physical health and can be a crucial early indicator in case health problems do arise. However, for financial reasons or otherwise, these services may not be readily accessible to many portions of our population. Thankfully, the American Physical Therapy Association of New Jersey (APTANJ) has partnered with Mercer County Community College to provide free health screenings to members of the Trenton community.
Learn to Spray Paint With Top Artists in Trenton!

If you’ve ever been curious about graffiti but are unsure of where to start, grab a can of spray paint and get ready to get creative!. Art of the Spray 2023 is a wonderful opportunity for aspiring graffiti artists and other curious creatives to learn the ins and outs of this vibrant art style. Classes will commence on March 11th and conclude on May 27th. The course is broken up into three sessions, with twelve classes in total. Registration options are as follows:
