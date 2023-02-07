On Thursday, February 16th, Artworks Trenton will host the Trenton Children’s Chorus alongside the artist and poet Phillip McConnell for an unforgettable performance. This event will be hosted at Artworks, 19 Everett Alley, Trenton, NJ 08611. The concert will take place from 6-8 pm. Admittance is entirely free of charge. The evening will highlight the vibrancy of Black History in the United States and where this legacy has led in the modern era. Music from the Trenton Children’s Chorus will be interwoven with poetry and art by Phillip McConnell. Each of these artistic mediums will tell a tale of triumph, history, and resilience as we come together to celebrate this year’s Black History Month.

