Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Man found dead in Mauldin apartment complex

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a missing child. The Laurens County Coroner confirms an adult male was found dead near Clinton City park. Elizabeth McDaniel from Larue Fine Chocolate joins us to discuss which wine to pair with your box of chocolates as wells upcoming events.
MAULDIN, SC
wspa.com

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens …. SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Let’s Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville. Let's Eat at Hall of Fame...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in Roebuck Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from South Carolina said the crash happened along Old Georgia Road near Blackstock Road at around 12:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was driving along...
ROEBUCK, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified

The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after man found dead near Clinton city park

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clinton Police Department announced that officers are investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton city park Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the park after someone reported there was an unresponsive man possibly suffering from a medical issue. They added that they arrived at the scene and found the man dead.
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
FOREST CITY, NC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen in mid-January

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31. Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.
GREENVILLE, SC

