FOX Carolina
Man found dead in Mauldin apartment complex
wspa.com
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
Man found dead at public park in the Upstate
An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead at a public park in Laurens County, Wednesday. The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a possibly unresponsive man at the Clinton City Park.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Greenville apartments
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex late Monday night. Deputies said the woman was found unresponsive around 11:43 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in Roebuck Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from South Carolina said the crash happened along Old Georgia Road near Blackstock Road at around 12:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was driving along...
FOX Carolina
Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Spartanburg Co. crash
One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Taylors man heading to prison after deadly Halloween shooting, official says
GREER, S.C. — A Taylors man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a shooting incident that killed a man on Halloween, according to the Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette. The solicitor says that the incident happened on Halloween 2019, at around 6 p.m. in the...
S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.
Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified
The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
wspa.com
Murdaugh paralegal details how his alleged financial crimes came to light in murder trial
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after man found dead near Clinton city park
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clinton Police Department announced that officers are investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton city park Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the park after someone reported there was an unresponsive man possibly suffering from a medical issue. They added that they arrived at the scene and found the man dead.
WYFF4.com
Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police looking for missing man last seen in mid-January
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a man who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 31. Police said Toriano “Daryl” Barton was last seen on Jan. 18 at his home on Calhoun Street and his friends and has not heard from him since and he has not been seen at work.
FOX Carolina
Teen charged after shot fired left teen critically hurt in Anderson Co., deputies say
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was shot and critically injured in a shooting that took place in Pelzer Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Foster Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen who was shot.
