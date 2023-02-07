ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NBC Miami

Super Bowl Outfit Tracker: See 2023's Dazzling Looks

See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
NBC Miami

Jason Kelce Enjoys Snack While Brother Travis Kelce Scores Touchdown

Jason Kelce enjoys snack while brother Travis Kelce scores touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles did what most people do early in the Super Bowl: have a snack. There are, of course, a few differences. Most people are sitting on the couch. Kelce...
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
NBC Miami

Eagles-Chiefs Make History in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles-Chiefs make history in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Super Bowl LVII is underway and the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have already made history. With the game knotted 7-7 with the Eagles and Chiefs both scoring a touchdown on their opening drives, they became...
NBC Miami

What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?

What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
NBC Miami

'Like playing on a water park': Unique Super Bowl LVII field draws criticism

Super Bowl LVII, in many ways, felt like a slip ‘n slide. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to keep hold of a 10-point halftime lead against the Kansas City Chiefs and slid to a 38-35 loss. Patrick Mahomes had a late 26-yard scramble on a bad ankle that resulted in him sliding to give his team optimal field position. Then Jerick McKinnon slid at the Eagles’ one-yard line to further run out the clock.
NBC Miami

WATCH: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes Viral for National Anthem Tears

WATCH: Nick Sirianni goes viral for crying pregame originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted little time leaving a lasting mark on Super Bowl LVII. Sirianni was spotted during Chris Stapleton's (excellent) rendition of the National Anthem with tears running down his cheeks, clearly caught...
NBC Miami

Vic Fangio Signed Contract With Eagles to Help for Super Bowl

Fangio Reportedly Signed Contract to Help Eagles Prepare for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles have prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs the last couple weeks, they’ve had a little help. Longtime NFL defensive coach Vic Fangio signed a two-week contract to help...
NBC Miami

How is the Super Bowl MVP Chosen? What to Know About the Award

How is the Super Bowl MVP chosen? What to know about the award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only piece of hardware that will be awarded at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The most valuable player from the Kansas City Chiefs versus...
sportszion.com

“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy

The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
