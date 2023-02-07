Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Super Bowl Outfit Tracker: See 2023's Dazzling Looks
See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
Jason Kelce Enjoys Snack While Brother Travis Kelce Scores Touchdown
Jason Kelce enjoys snack while brother Travis Kelce scores touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles did what most people do early in the Super Bowl: have a snack. There are, of course, a few differences. Most people are sitting on the couch. Kelce...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Touchdown With ‘Stanky Leg' Dance
Travis Kelce has hit the dance floor. The Kansas City Chiefs star hauled in the team's first touchdown of the game in the first quarter and celebrated with the "stanky leg" dance. The touchdown came on an 18-yard wheel route that leveled the score at 7-7 after Jalen Hurts opened...
What Travis, Jason Kelce Told Each Other After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Over Eagles
The winner of the Kelce Bowl was the younger brother. Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII thriller at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The matchup marked the first time a pair of brothers squared off in the Big Game. And...
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Eagles-Chiefs Make History in Super Bowl LVII
Eagles-Chiefs make history in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Super Bowl LVII is underway and the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have already made history. With the game knotted 7-7 with the Eagles and Chiefs both scoring a touchdown on their opening drives, they became...
Chris Stapleton Leaves Stadium in Tears With Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Performance
Chris Stapleton opened up the 2023 Super Bowl with the national anthem, inspiring tears both at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and at home. Wearing an all-black ensemble, Stapleton performed “The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Super Bowl LVII Live Updates: Last-Second Field Goal Lifts Chiefs Over Eagles 38-35
The Kansas City Chiefs reminded everyone why they belong on the sport's biggest stage with another come-from-behind win to beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. Despite trailing by 10 at half, the Chiefs slowly chipped away at the lead and eventually came out on top...
Patrick Mahomes Achieves Remarkable Feat With Super Bowl LVII MVP Award
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. And Patrick Mahomes is Super Bowl MVP again. Mahomes was named MVP of Super Bowl LVII after Kansas City's 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. This is Mahomes' second MVP award in the span...
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
Eagles Fans Boo Dak Prescott at Super Bowl as He's Honored for Winning Walter Payton Man of the Year
Kansas City Chiefs players aren't the ones getting booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans at Super Bowl LVII. Ahead of the Big Game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was honored for winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. While Prescott was...
'Like playing on a water park': Unique Super Bowl LVII field draws criticism
Super Bowl LVII, in many ways, felt like a slip ‘n slide. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to keep hold of a 10-point halftime lead against the Kansas City Chiefs and slid to a 38-35 loss. Patrick Mahomes had a late 26-yard scramble on a bad ankle that resulted in him sliding to give his team optimal field position. Then Jerick McKinnon slid at the Eagles’ one-yard line to further run out the clock.
Eagles' James Bradberry Not Blaming Ref for Flag in Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Bradberry didn’t blame anyone else. He didn’t make excuses. He didn’t try to hide. “I mean, I pulled the jersey,” Bradberry said. “They called holding. I was hoping they would let it ride but it was a hold.”. Bradberry was...
WATCH: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Goes Viral for National Anthem Tears
WATCH: Nick Sirianni goes viral for crying pregame originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasted little time leaving a lasting mark on Super Bowl LVII. Sirianni was spotted during Chris Stapleton's (excellent) rendition of the National Anthem with tears running down his cheeks, clearly caught...
Vic Fangio Signed Contract With Eagles to Help for Super Bowl
Fangio Reportedly Signed Contract to Help Eagles Prepare for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles have prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs the last couple weeks, they’ve had a little help. Longtime NFL defensive coach Vic Fangio signed a two-week contract to help...
How is the Super Bowl MVP Chosen? What to Know About the Award
How is the Super Bowl MVP chosen? What to know about the award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only piece of hardware that will be awarded at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The most valuable player from the Kansas City Chiefs versus...
