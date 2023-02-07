The “Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea” days are far behind for Franklin “Frankie” Jonas. On Tuesday, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers — the slayest of them all, some would say on TikTok — released his debut single “Cocaine,” and he’s touching on a serious topic in his life. The song contrasts the radio-friendly hits of his older brothers and talks about Jonas’ previous struggle with addiction and “longing for the coping mechanisms you don’t have or can’t do anymore.” “It’s the point where you become nostalgic for the bad times because even the bad times had good distractions,” Jonas...

