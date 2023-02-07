Read full article on original website
Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother
Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
Franklin Jonas Is ‘Nostalgic for the Bad Times’ on Debut Single ‘Cocaine’
The “Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea” days are far behind for Franklin “Frankie” Jonas. On Tuesday, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers — the slayest of them all, some would say on TikTok — released his debut single “Cocaine,” and he’s touching on a serious topic in his life. The song contrasts the radio-friendly hits of his older brothers and talks about Jonas’ previous struggle with addiction and “longing for the coping mechanisms you don’t have or can’t do anymore.” “It’s the point where you become nostalgic for the bad times because even the bad times had good distractions,” Jonas...
Nick Jonas Calls the New Jonas Brothers Album ‘Incredibly Personal’
Former The Voice coach Nick Jonas recently appeared on Today, where he teased the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming new album, set to be released May 5. Jonas shared some of the musical influences for the new project and said the songs will be “incredibly personal.”. Nick Jonas Teases New...
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided
Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Michael Jackson's Estate To Sell Music Catalog For 'Up To $900 Million'
There might already be an interested buyer.
Willie Nelson bests Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, others for ‘Best Country Album’ award
(LOOTPRESS) – Country music icon and living legend Willie Nelson will be 90 years old in April, but that hasn’t stopped the songwriter from making 2023 one of his most significant years yet. Following the recent news of Nelson’s nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Warren Zevon Is Finally Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Thanks to Billy Joel
On Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its slate of nominees for the Class of 2023: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order (interestingly, the two groups — the latter of which was formed after Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis’s suicide — are being nominated as one entity), Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Garth Brooks Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Country Singer Performs at a Hospice Benefit to Help the Needy
Happy birthday, Garth Brooks! As the musician turns 61 today, we take a look at his accomplishments that have made him a legendary country singer that he is. Troyal Garth Brooks was born on February 7, 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brooks was born to parents Troyal Brooks, Jr. and Colleen Carroll. The now country singer attended Oklahoma State University under a javelin throwing scholarship. Brooks has been well-known to have successfully mixed pop and rock components of music into country melodies. He has also known to have crossed over into the mainstream pop music scene. Brooks has been married to fellow singer, Trisha Yearwood, since 2005. He has three children from his previous marriage.
Lizzo Applauds Beyoncé After Historic Grammys Win: 'Artist of Our Lives'
Lizzo gave Beyoncé the biggest shoutout when she delivered her acceptance speech after winning the 2023 Record of the Year at the Grammys. The 2023 GRAMMY Awards officially recognized musicians and their music during the weekend ceremony. Among the recipients, Lizzo made headlines after she outshined everyone in the Record of the Year category.
Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” Wins Grammy For Best Country Song
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are LIVE, but most of the country music category winners have already been announced. Willie Nelson’s “Live Forever” took home the win for Best Country Solo Performance, nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zach Bryan, who secured his first career nomination with “Something In The Orange.” Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce took home the win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” besting Luke Combs and Miranda […] The post Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” Wins Grammy For Best Country Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lisa Marie Presley Wants Riley Keough To Inherit Graceland But Priscilla Doesn't
Ever since Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest in Graceland, conversations on who will inherit the Elvis Presley estate have been up for discussion. According to Lisa's will, it was her children Riley and Benjamin Keough who would be taking over the legacy. However, Priscilla, Lisa's mother and Riley's grandmother, has since contested the actual will that puts responsibility over them.
Phil Anselmo Controversy: Shinedown's Brent Smith Says Pantera Member Should Have a Chance To Grow
Shinedown's Brent Smith broke his silence following Phil Anselmo's racism controversy. Phil Anselmo's Nazi salute and racist comments in the past resurfaced this month ahead of Pantera's supposed appearance at Germany's Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals. The controversy led the band to be removed from the lineup, and the public continuously slammed Anselmo for his actions.
Shakira New Diss Song LEAKED? Gerard Pique's New GF is Already Worried
Shakira's recently released diss track aimed at her ex Gerard Pique has gone viral and even peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs. But apparently, she's been pretty busy in the recording studio as of late, because according to Marca, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has another song up her sleeve.
Burt Bacharach, Composer Of Huge Hits From The ’50s Through The ’80s, Dies At 94
Burt Bacharach has died at age 94. He was best known for composing some of the biggest hits of the ’50s through the ’80s. Some of those hits include “I Say A Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.”. It has been reported...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
