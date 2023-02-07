Read full article on original website
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Exxon to merge some business units as part of cost-cutting plan
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday it is merging some business units as part of an effort to cut annual costs by $9 billion by 2023 from 2019 levels. The move follows the restructuring of Exxon's top businesses disclosed last year, and addresses a second layer of management. The changes include combining into a global trading desk all of Exxon's trading activities, from oil to power and freights.
Gizmodo
BP: We’re Making Lots of Money on Oil, so Screw the Climate
BP is raking in a huge amount of cash these days on oil, so it wants you to ignore all those lofty promises it made about the climate just a few years ago. On Tuesday, the company became the latest oil major to post some truly jaw-dropping returns from its fourth financial quarter. Thanks in part to the global energy crisis kicked off by the conflict in Ukraine, oil producers have been rolling in dough for the past year, with companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron have posting record profits. BP is no exception. On Tuesday, the company said its 2022 profits were about $27.7 billion, more than twice the profit it posted in 2021. Not bad!
Gas giant Linde to invest $7-$9 billion over 2-3 years in clean energy
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Linde (LIN.N), on Tuesday forecast higher earnings for 2023 and said it plans to invest $7-$9 billion over the next two-to-three years in clean energy projects to benefit from demand from companies seeking to cut emissions.
OilPrice.com
BP Pivots On Climate Promises
BP has just announced that it will be revising its emissions targets in order to produce more oil and gas to meet global demand. The British energy giant previously aimed to cut emissions by 35-40% by 2030, but now it is targeting a 20-30% decrease. BP has also recorded bumper...
Quartz
Climate lawyers are suing Shell's directors personally over the oil giant's emissions
Activists are finding all kinds of ways to pressure companies to act on climate change. The latest: In the UK, a group of climate lawyers is suing Shell’s directors personally for putting the oil major at risk by refusing to make a better climate change adaptation plan. The lawsuit,...
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
John Kerry frustrated oil companies aren't interested in costly renewable business
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry acknowledged that fossil fuel companies are "critical" to the green energy transition and worried about plans to reduce clean investments.
‘Sickening’ – Green groups slam BP for slashing emissions target amid record profits
Environmental groups have condemned oil giant BP for slashing emissions targets when its profits hit record highs.The company said that it had slashed its emissions reduction targets by a third, and will produce much more oil and gas by the end of this decade than previously thought – sparking fury from environmental groups and politicians.BP said that profit reached £23 billion last year, just days after Shell reported its highest profit on record at nearly £33 billion.Greenpeace UK’s head of climate justice Kate Blagojevic said: "Not only will BP’s new strategy fail to deliver much-needed energy security in the UK but it...
OilPrice.com
Energy, Metals Investments To Boom In 2023
Increased efforts to accelerate the energy transition and ensure energy security are driving a new upcycle in investment in the supply of oil, natural gas, renewable power generation, and metals critical to electrification. Total investment in supply is set to hit an eight-year high in 2023 as demand for oil...
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
Column: Big oil companies are already reneging on their global warming promises
BP and Shell made eye-catching promises to invest in renewable energy. If you're shocked that they're already backing off, you haven't been paying attention.
rigzone.com
DORIS Bags SPS And SURF Jobs For Repsol's Block 29
DORIS has secured a contract to perform SPS and SURF concept engineering for Repsol's Block 29 development. — DORIS, the provider of engineering and project management services to the oil & gas and renewable industries, has secured work on the Block 29 development in Mexico. The deal was signed with Repsol Exploración México, a subsidiary of Repsol, for the execution of concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF).
Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
INEOS Inovyn And Stakraft Renew Renewable Power Supply Deals
INEOS Inovyn and Statkraft have signed two new renewable power supply deals for the former's Norwegian assets. — INEOS Inovyn has secured renewable power supply for its Rafnes and Porsgrunn sites in Norway by signing two new power agreements with Statkraft. The two deals mean the long-standing partnership between the two companies in Norway gets an extension.
Fossil fuel companies won’t save us from climate change. We need governments to step up | Adam Morton
The fallout when the industry fails to act is still smaller than the rewards for pumping out more pollution
rigzone.com
US Gas Producers Looking To Diversify With LNG Exports
US gas producers have pushed into the LNG export sector, but the strategy is more about diversification than an overhaul of their business model. — US gas producers have pushed into the LNG export sector, but the strategy is more about diversification than an overhaul of their business model.
rigzone.com
USA EIA Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed its latest Brent oil price forecast in the February edition of its short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released late Tuesday. According to the STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot average coming in at $83.63 per barrel in 2023 and...
ExxonMobil should ‘own up and pay up’ for heating planet, government’s climate adviser says
Oil and gas giant ExxonMobil should “own up and pay up” for the role it has played in accelerating climate change, a Conservative peer and government climate advisor has said.Lord Deben, the former Tory environment secretary and cabinet minister under Margaret Thatcher, accused the US multinational of “denying the facts” and singled it out for refusing to take “any responsibility” for heating up the planet.The peer’s comments came after research published in the Science journal said Exxon, one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, “skillfully” predicted global warming in the 1970s but then spent decades discrediting climate...
rigzone.com
Major Indian State Refiner Eyeing Russian Oil for the Long Term
Bharat Petroleum Corp. will consider buying Russian oil under long-term contracts as India strengthens its relationship with the OPEC+ producer. India’s second-biggest state-run refiner will assess long-term arrangements with Russia when it starts negotiating with producers this month for contractual supplies, said a BPCL official who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The official spoke on the sidelines of India Energy Week.
