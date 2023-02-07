Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
fox29.com
University of Delaware police evacuate buildings due to safety incident; buildings to reopen Thursday
NEWARK, Del. - Police with the University of Delaware evacuated several buildings and investigated an incident at the Lammot DuPont Lab on the Newark, Delaware campus Wednesday afternoon. After a lengthy investigation, officials announced all the buildings would reopen Thursday morning at 9 a.m. The department used social media to...
firststateupdate.com
Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning
Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Beaver Brook Plaza parking lot in New Castle on Monday afternoon. On February 6, 2023, at approximately […] The post Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | UD detonates 'explosive chemical' on Green following laboratory accident
A chemical was detonated on the South Green of the University of Delaware after it was inadvertently created in a laboratory Wednesday. UD officials said researchers created a small amount of an unidentified "shock-sensitive" chemical inside Lammot Du Pont Laboratory, that led to the evacuation of that lab, along with nearby Brown Laboratory, Memorial Hall, Alison Hall, and Morris Library.
WDEL 1150AM
WPD makes one shooting arrest while investigating a second
Wilmington Police have arrested 25-year old Jadeson Smith of Newark in connection with a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023. Officers responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. and found a 27-year old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM
2 injured after overturned tractor trailer causes I-95 gridlock near Newark
Two men were injured, one seriously, after a crash left a tractor trailer overturned on I-95 northbound north of the Route 896 interchange in Newark Monday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 3:50 p.m. on February 6, 2023, with the tractor trailer overturned on the right side of the highway.
WDEL 1150AM
Flames damage home in Bear
A fire in a house on Saratoga Court off of Route 7 in Bear caused significant damage. The alarm was sounded around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. Christiana firefighters reported a fire in the walls of the structure. At one point, Route 7 southbound was closed to thru...
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Milford Fire Heavily Damages Townhouse; Fire Determined to be Accidental
UPDATED – 02/06/23 – The State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire at the Watergate at Milford complex Sunday night was accidental. The fire began on the ground floor attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. The blaze heavily damages a three story occupied townhouse and damaged five other units – damage is estimated at $100,000. Several residents have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza
NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked
Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Update: arrest made in Wilmington shooting
A Harrington man faces charges in connection with a shooting in Wilmington. A 39-year-old gunshot victim was found late Tuesday night in the 700-block of North Union Street. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. An investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Walter Caceras, who...
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
theconradhowler.org
Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead
On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
campussafetymagazine.com
Unloaded Guns Found in Backpacks of 2 Red Clay CSD Students on Same Day
WILMINGTON, Del. — Unloaded guns were found in the backpacks of two Red Clay Consolidated School District students on the same day last week. Wilmington Police were called to Shortlidge Elementary School on Thursday after a constable discovered the weapon in an 8-year-old’s backpack, reports Delaware News Journal. The department did not say what prompted the constable to search the student’s bag.
pennrecord.com
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
LANCASTER – A Delaware man alleges he suffered a case of food poisoning after dining at a Lancaster franchise location of Texas Roadhouse last summer, and is seeking legal damages as a result. Robert Lawrence of Newark, Del. filed suit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on...
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
