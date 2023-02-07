ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear, DE

firststateupdate.com

Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning

Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
BEAR, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery

NEW CASTLE, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY

(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | UD detonates 'explosive chemical' on Green following laboratory accident

A chemical was detonated on the South Green of the University of Delaware after it was inadvertently created in a laboratory Wednesday. UD officials said researchers created a small amount of an unidentified "shock-sensitive" chemical inside Lammot Du Pont Laboratory, that led to the evacuation of that lab, along with nearby Brown Laboratory, Memorial Hall, Alison Hall, and Morris Library.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

WPD makes one shooting arrest while investigating a second

Wilmington Police have arrested 25-year old Jadeson Smith of Newark in connection with a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023. Officers responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. and found a 27-year old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Flames damage home in Bear

A fire in a house on Saratoga Court off of Route 7 in Bear caused significant damage. The alarm was sounded around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. Christiana firefighters reported a fire in the walls of the structure. At one point, Route 7 southbound was closed to thru...
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
SMYRNA, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Milford Fire Heavily Damages Townhouse; Fire Determined to be Accidental

UPDATED – 02/06/23 – The State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire at the Watergate at Milford complex Sunday night was accidental. The fire began on the ground floor attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. The blaze heavily damages a three story occupied townhouse and damaged five other units – damage is estimated at $100,000. Several residents have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
MILFORD, DE
Shore News Network

17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza

NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked

Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: arrest made in Wilmington shooting

A Harrington man faces charges in connection with a shooting in Wilmington. A 39-year-old gunshot victim was found late Tuesday night in the 700-block of North Union Street. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. An investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Walter Caceras, who...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

SMYRNA, DE
theconradhowler.org

Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead

On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
NEWPORT, DE
campussafetymagazine.com

Unloaded Guns Found in Backpacks of 2 Red Clay CSD Students on Same Day

WILMINGTON, Del. — Unloaded guns were found in the backpacks of two Red Clay Consolidated School District students on the same day last week. Wilmington Police were called to Shortlidge Elementary School on Thursday after a constable discovered the weapon in an 8-year-old’s backpack, reports Delaware News Journal. The department did not say what prompted the constable to search the student’s bag.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95

Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

