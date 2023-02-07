Gaming takes new flight on the popular reality show, Shark Tank India, as tournament organisers, Upthrust Esports creates history by appearing as contestants on the show. For those unaware about the series, Shark Tank India features business tycoons, who meet aspiring entrepreneurs with an investment pitch that can change the fortunes of their company. If any of the tycoons or Sharks, as they're called in the show, are impressed by an entrepreneur's business, they can offer an investment. However, these deals won't come easy, as other Sharks will also be looking for blood in the water by providing offers.

1 DAY AGO