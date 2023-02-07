ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

VALORANT esports viewership gets dominated by Japan’s Challengers League

VALORANT has taken off worldwide, but one region in particular has absolutely fallen in love with Riot’s tactical shooter and its esports scene. Japan became one of the top regions in terms of VALORANT esports viewership last year, and that’s definitely continuing into this year. The first split...
IGN

Indian Gaming Tournament Organization Upthrust Esports Creates History by Appearing on Shark Tank Season 2

Gaming takes new flight on the popular reality show, Shark Tank India, as tournament organisers, Upthrust Esports creates history by appearing as contestants on the show. For those unaware about the series, Shark Tank India features business tycoons, who meet aspiring entrepreneurs with an investment pitch that can change the fortunes of their company. If any of the tycoons or Sharks, as they're called in the show, are impressed by an entrepreneur's business, they can offer an investment. However, these deals won't come easy, as other Sharks will also be looking for blood in the water by providing offers.
dotesports.com

Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?

On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily. In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.
dotesports.com

Riot disables TFT Set 8 Ranked over bug

Riot Games has disabled all Ranked queues for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight after a bug reverted balance changes back to the 13.1 B-patch. Players attempting to climb the ladder today were unable to play Ranked once a bug was discovered. All Ranked TFT Set Eight games were disabled by Riot around 5pm CT on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted the 13.1 C-patch back to the 13.1 B-patch. The same bug also reverted the patch in League of Legends Ranked queues.
dotesports.com

Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update

One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
dotesports.com

Team Aster Dota 2 players allege organization owes them years of prize money, payments

The Chinese Dota 2 scene has been having an eventful start to 2023. From cheating accusations to match-fixing claims, some of the top teams have been under the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and Team Aster also joined the fray. Earlier today, Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng and Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang spoke...
dotesports.com

This Overwatch 2 weekly mission change would be great—if it actually worked

Overwatch 2’s big season three update brought with it a slew of highly requested changes from the game’s player base, from cheaper skins to more free rewards, and even some quality-of-life changes. However, one particular change, though well-intentioned, seems to not be functioning properly. Overwatch 2 has several...
dotesports.com

VALORANT Patch 6.02: Full notes and updates

After a short delay due to issues with the Public Beta Environment, the latest VALORANT update in Patch 6.02 has officially arrived today. The latest patch focuses on reducing frustrations acquired by playing against players with high ping, moves the voice chat evaluation program into a limited beta, and makes several vital bug fixes to various agents and maps, most notably on Lotus.
dotesports.com

League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally deletes every Patch 13.1b change

League of Legends was temporarily thrown into chaos on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers. Riot Games has since solved the surprise reversion issue, reloading the late January patch back into the game and re-enabling ranked and draft picks across the board.
dotesports.com

Riot introduces 5 new additions to League’s beloved Astronaut skin line

Five new additions are coming to one of League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines with a new batch of Astronaut skins set to be added to the game in an upcoming patch. Astronaut skins for Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed were revealed by Riot Games earlier today.
dotesports.com

When is MSI 2023? MSI 2023 dates and location explained

Riot Games officially announced the dates and location for this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational on Feb. 8. Similar to the previous three years, the event will be held in May, but for the first time ever the hosting city will be the capital city of England. The...
dotesports.com

Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch

A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
dotesports.com

All new class perks in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is overhauling its class system in season 16, bringing in new utility and a breath of fresh air for some classes. The new class perks bring an extra layer of decision-making when it comes to team composition, and they also help set clearer roles and expectations for each class.

