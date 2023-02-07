Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Panini America Headlines Gray Gaulding’s Return to Xfinity Series With Ss Greenlight Racing at Daytona
Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce today that they will be returning with primary sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, and SS Greenlight Racing for multiple races throughout the 2023 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway running in the Panini America #08 Chevrolet Camaro.
NASCAR TV Ratings: February 2023 (Clash at the Coliseum)
Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring hosted the pre-season race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View 2023 NASCAR tv ratings below. Sunday’s exhibition race was seen by 3.647 million viewers. It brought a household rating of 2.01. That’s down from last year’s edition...
FOX Sports
Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
David Pearson's Battle With Richard Petty at the 1976 Daytona Led to the Greatest Finish in NASCAR History
Richard Petty versus David Pearson was the greatest NASCAR rivalry of all time: it's an opinion that borderlines on factuality. There are other top contenders, no question about it. But, I just don't see too many fans out there who could look at the countless epic battles between "The King" and "The Silver Fox" in the '60s and '70s and argue that there were two more worthy rivals in NASCAR's history.
