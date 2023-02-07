Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 30 West 182nd Street in University Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 30 West 182nd Street in University Heights, The Bronx. Located between Grand Avenue and Davidson Avenue, the lot is three blocks from the 183rd Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
New York YIMBY
Façade Installation Progresses on 2230 Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach, Brooklyn
Construction has topped out on 2230 Cropsey Avenue, a 30-story residential building in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Cropsey Partners LLC, the 356-foot-tall structure will span 280,000 square feet and yield 248 rental apartments, community space, and 170 parking spaces. NY Developers is the general contractor for the project, which is alternately addressed as 1625 Shore Parkway and located between Cropsey Avenue and Belt Parkway.
New York YIMBY
Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
New York YIMBY
First Proposed Housing Development Following Soho/NoHo Rezoning Revealed for 277 Canal Street in Manhattan
United American Land has revealed plans to construct a new mixed-used property at 277 Canal Street, the first project to be announced following passage of a controversial neighborhood rezoning of more than 55 city blocks across Soho and NoHo. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, the proposed building will top out at 13 stories and comprise a mix of market-rate rentals, affordable housing units, and retail on the lower levels. The property is located at the convergence of Soho and Chinatown on the northeast corner of Canal Street and Broadway, and currently houses a bank, a gym, and several small-box retail businesses.
New York YIMBY
City Officials Approve Arc Tower at 571 Broad Street in Newark, New Jersey
The Newark Office of Planning and Zoning has approved proposals to construct a 45-story residential skyscraper at 571 Broad Street in New Jersey. Designed by INOA Architecture for developer Israel Weiss of Oceanview Capital Management, the building will debut as Arc Tower and top out at 520 feet above ground, making it Newark’s tallest structure.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 158 Martense Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure into a four-story residential building at 158 Martense Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers Avenue and Bedford Avenue, the interior lot is two blocks from the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Solomon Simkowitz is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches at 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue in Williamsbridge, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Aglin Zefi, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
223 West 46th Street Nears Completion in Times Square, Manhattan
Construction is finishing up on the 20-story Marriott SpringHill hotel at 223 West 46th Street in Times Square. Designed by Gene Kaufman Architects and developed by McSam Hotel Group, the 70,000-square-foot structure will yield 200 guest rooms. Zhong Wang Construction Services is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 124 Withers Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 124 Withers Street, a five-story residential building at in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Michael Muroff Architect and developed by James Ruggiero, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
125 Greenwich Street Lands $313 Million to Finish Construction in Manhattan’s Financial District
Fortress Investment Group, Bizzi & Partners, and U.S. Immigration Fund have closed on $313 million in construction financing to complete 125 Greenwich Street, a stalled 88-story residential skyscraper in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, the 912-foot-tall structure is planned to yield 273 condominium units with interiors by March & White and marketing by Douglas Elliman Marketing Development, which is aiming to launch sales this fall. The loan was provided by Northwind Group, a debt fund manager headquartered in New York City. Work will resume with Time Square Construction and Plaza Construction jointly managing contracting duties for the property located at the corner of Greenwich and Thames Streets, just south of the World Trade Center complex and Liberty Park.
