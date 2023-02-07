ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Drops $1 Mil On Huge 5+ Lb. Chain From Johnny Dang

Floyd Mayweather just outdid himself (and everyone else, too), dropping $1 MILLION on a BIG ass iced-out, white gold chain that weighs nearly 6 pounds!!. 45-year-old Mayweather linked up with Johnny Dang -- celeb jeweler and grill king -- and while the boxing legend has a birthday coming up, we're told he was just in the mood to treat himself,
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather sounds bitter in rant on Vasiliy Lomachenko

Floyd Mayweather singled out Vasiliy Lomachenko’s exceptional achievements as the boxing legend went in on the Ukrainian’s record-breaking championship feat. Lomachenko won a bonafide world title in an unprecedented third contest. That’s despite ‘Loma’ losing his second fight to Orlando Salido. The amateur star, who...
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia vs. Regis Prograis planned if Tank Davis talks collapse

By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia could be fighting WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next if PBC & Showtime, the promoter/network of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis choose not to yield on the rematch clause dispute that is currently holding up the fight from being made for April 15th. According...
BoxingNews24.com

Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people

By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
BoxingNews24.com

Jaime Munguia would knockout Golovkin says Erik Morales

By Sean Jones: Trainer Erik Morales says his fighter Jaime Munguia will not only defeat IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin but also knockout him out when the time comes for the two to mix it up. Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has been pushing for the fight against Golovkin (42-2-1, 37...
Boxing Insider

De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia

Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.
worldboxingnews.net

Akhmadaliev vs Tapales to co-feature on Bam vs Gonzalez

Murodjon Akhmadaliev will defend his WBA and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles against Marlon Tapales at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday April 8, as the co-main event to Jesse Rodriguez’s quest to become a two-weight World champion when he faces Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO Flyweight crown, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
worldboxingnews.net

Martin Bakole signs with BOXXER, to fight on Sky Sports

New BOXXER signing Martin Bakole has his sights set on huge heavyweight nights after he put pen to paper on a new long-term fight deal. Ranked at the top by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the 29-year-old heavyweight (18-1-0, 13 KOs)- who resides in Scotland – will fight exclusively for BOXXER on Sky Sports.
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin ticket information

Tickets go on sale this week for former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated comeback against American contender Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. ‘AJ’ (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 for the first time since 2016 as he begins life...
Boxing Insider

Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara

Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
Boxing Scene

Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch

Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
MICHIGAN STATE

