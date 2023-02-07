ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

South Africa invokes disaster law to tackle energy crisis

CAPE TOWN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared a national "state of disaster" over his country's crippling power shortages, saying they posed an existential threat to the economy and social fabric.
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
marketscreener.com

Nigerian court suspends Friday deadline to swap banknotes

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented the government from enforcing a Friday deadline for citizens to swap old banknotes for new ones, as the International Monetary Fund flagged disruptions to trade and payments. Nigerians were due to turn in old 1,000, 500 and 200 naira banknotes in...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
marketscreener.com

Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint...
The Associated Press

South Africa's Ramaphosa calls 'state of disaster' on power

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a state of disaster with immediate effect to deal with the country’s severe electricity crisis including prolonged daily power blackouts. “Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures. The energy crisis is an existential threat to our economy and social fabric,” said Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation address Thursday night. The declaration of a state of disaster comes as rolling power cuts of up to 8 hours per day are hitting homes, factories and businesses across the nation of 60 million. The state of disaster is an emergency measure previously implemented to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the deadly floods that killed over 400 people last year. According to Ramaphosa, the declaration will enable his government to exempt essential services like hospitals and water treatment plants from power blackouts and enable the government to purchase additional power from neighboring countries on an emergency basis.
marketscreener.com

How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city. The task was assigned to Dollar: the code name for a civilian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy