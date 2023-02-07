Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Another Year of Blockbuster Drug and Treatment Approvals Possible in 2023
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 45 new drugs in 2022.1 Though the number of approvals was the lowest since 2016, nearly half of them are expected to become blockbusters, meaning greater than $1 billion in annual sales.2 The approved cohort is impressive, with expectations particularly high for Bristol Myers Squibb’s psoriasis therapy, Alnylam’s ATTR polyneuropathy drug, and Gilead’s new HIV treatment. The FDA also approved a record five cell and gene therapies last year, bringing total approved cell and gene therapies to 19.3, 4 Among them, bluebird bio’s beta thalassemia gene therapy and CLS-uniQure co-developed Hemgenix for Hemophilia B stand out.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Endogena Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for retinitis pigmentosa treatment
According to the company, EA-2353 takes a novel, small-molecule approach and selectively activates endogenous retinal stem and progenitor cells, which differentiate into photoreceptors and can potentially preserve or restore visual function. Endogena Therapeutics Inc. announced today the FDA has designated the investigation of EA-2353 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa...
cgtlive.com
Danon Disease Gene Therapy Granted RMAT Designation by FDA
A pivotal phase 2 clinical trial for RP-A501 is expected to initiate in Q2 2023. Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ RP-A501, an investigational adeno-associated serotype 9 (AAV9) vector-based gene therapy being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03882437) for Danon disease, has received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA.1.
An experimental COVID treatment could be a promising alternative to Paxlovid, study finds
Study shows an experimental antiviral shot of interferon lambda prevented 51% of hospitalizations among vaccinated people. But it's not yet available.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Pre-Filled Pen for Self-Administration of Tezepelumab-ekko to Treat Asthma
In a clinical trial program, 92% of health care providers, patients, and caregivers were able to successfully administer tezepelumab-ekko both in the clinic and at home for severe asthma. The FDA has approved tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire, Amgen and AstraZeneca) for self-administration with a new pre-filled, single-use pen for patients aged 12...
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Change Treatment Landscape for Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Approval of a novel antibody-drug conjugate ushers in new second-line option. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, with an estimated 13,000 cases diagnosed and 4000 deaths recorded each year.1 Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most prominent risk factor for cervical cancer. Screenings, including Papanicolaou tests and HPV tests, and preventive HPV vaccines can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. However, limited access to these prevention measures due to health disparities can increase the rate of cervical cancer in underserved patient populations.1,2.
Benzinga
Precigen Is Pioneering a Nonsurgical Treatment for a Debilitating Respiratory Disease; Positive Data Released on Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Showed a 50% Complete Response
New hope may be on the horizon for sufferers of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis, or RRP, a rare and debilitating disease that typically requires patients to undergo multiple surgeries each year to remove benign tumors called papillomas, that grow in the respiratory tract. Precigen, Inc. PGEN released complete data at a...
Seelos Dosing Participants In Psychedelics Study, Seeks Japanese Subjects In Major Depression Therapy
Clinical-stage biopharma psychedelics company Seelos Therapeutics Inc. announced it has dosed the first patients in a Phase 1 study with healthy adult Japanese and non-Asian participants to compare the safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles of proprietary intranasal racemic ketamine SLS-002. The company has previously consulted and received an endorsement to...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Pimavanserin for Parkinson Disease
Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of Parkinson disease-associated hallucinations and delusions. Pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was approved by the FDA in 2016 with breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of Parkinson disease (PD)-associated hallucinations and delusions. The approval was based on the findings from a 6-week clinical trial and extended open-label follow-up period.1.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Aldeyra Therapeutics: FDA accepts NDA for dry eye treatment
According to the company, reproxalap is a small-molecule modulator of reactive aldehyde species that will be used for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of November 23, 2023. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. announced the U.S....
MedicalXpress
Potential therapeutic target for schizophrenia identified
Targeting calcium signaling in neurons represents a promising therapeutic approach for treating a rare form of schizophrenia, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Biological Psychiatry. "This is the first time that human neurons are made and characterized from schizophrenia patients with the 16p11.2 duplication, one of the most...
neurologylive.com
Alzheimer’s Association Panel Offers Considerations for New Definition of Meaningful Change in Drug Trials
Factoring in the complex nature of the disease, a group of experts provided perspectives on how clinically meaningful benefit should be viewed, stressing the importance of early intervention. Ronald C. Peterson, MD, PhD. A newly published paper from a group of experts convened by the Alzheimer’s Association provided clarity and...
drugstorenews.com
TheracosBio receives FDA OK for Brenzavvy
Brenzavvy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. TheracosBio has received permission from the Food and Drug Administration for Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin), an oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor. Brenzavvy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. Brenzavvy is not recommended for patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus or for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Digital Therapies May Spark ‘Breakthrough’ in Migraine Treatment
Digital therapies for migraine have been studied extensively in recent years, and the number of products on the market is likely to expand. A potential new prescription digital therapeutic for episodic migraine has been granted breakthrough status by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The move is notable both because it marks a vote of confidence for digital therapies and because the particular product is designed to prevent—not just treat—migraines.
Medagadget.com
Spinal Cord Injury Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Abbvie, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, KAI Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferrer Internacional S.A
The Spinal Cord Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Spinal Cord Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Spinal Cord Injury market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – February 8, 2023
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
targetedonc.com
Clinical Trial Collaboration Will Assess WM-A1-3389/Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
Wellmarker Bio’s novel therapeutic antibody WM-A1-3389 will be tested with Merck’s pembrolizumab in a phase 1b study of patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Treatment with the novel therapeutic antibody WM-A1-3389 in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) will be evaluated in a phase 1b clinical trial for patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have low or no PD-L1 expression.1.
cgtlive.com
GPRC5D-CAR T-cell Therapy Shows Continued Benefit in R/R Multiple Myeloma
The POLARIS study adds to the growing body of evidence validating GPRC5D as a target for CAR T-cell therapy in R/R MM. The GPRC5D-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy OriCAR-017 (Oricell Therapeutics) was well-tolerated with promising efficacy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), according to new data published in The Lancet Haematology.1.
technologynetworks.com
New Biomarker for Disease Progression in Multiple Sclerosis
The autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis can take a variety of courses. Determining the current and future course of the disease is important in order to slow down its course as much as possible. Researchers at the University of Basel have presented a biomarker whose values in the blood allow such predictions.
technologynetworks.com
Drug Combination Shows Promise as Treatment for Aggressive Leukemia
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is an aggressive form of cancer that originates in the bone marrow, rapidly spreads to the blood and can quickly cause death if not treated promptly. Despite recent therapeutic advances, it continues to be associated with poor outcomes in the majority of patients with this disease.
