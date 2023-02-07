Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
$1,000 In Tesla Or SPY At Start Of 2023: Which Investment Has Given Better Returns?
Green shoots of recovery have been evident in the financial market since the start of 2023, marking a reversal in the dismal sentiment seen for much of the previous year. Jerome Powell’s Dovishness Helps: The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes that began in March 2022 amid galloping inflation, fears concerning an economic recession and geopolitical tensions all worked in unison to stifle risk appetite in the past year.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
El-Erian Thinks Fed Officials Are Coordinating To Correct Markets' Grasp Of Powell's Comments
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian has said the tone of Federal Reserve officials in their recent commentary indicates there may be a coordinated attempt by central bankers to ensure markets' understanding of Chair Jerome Powell's statements. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had acknowledged during a discussion...
marketscreener.com
Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint...
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
US stocks drop as Fed officials reinforce Powell's hawkish tone
US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session. Investors were focused on hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell and other officials. Powell cautioned that rates could extend higher than previously thought at a speech on Tuesday. US stocks extended losses to close lower on Wednesday,...
CNBC
Bitcoin rises above $23,000 after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is coming down
Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend. Powell said in a question-and-answer session at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. that although the process of getting...
US stocks dip as investors further digest hawkish guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell
US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with investors processing comments from Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve chair said Tuesday that benchmark rates will likely increase. On Wednesday, New York Fed President John Williams further echoed Powell's remarks. US stocks ticked down at the open on Wednesday, with investors reflecting worry...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
CNBC
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023
Amazon is reeling after earnings, but investors should focus on the long term.
NASDAQ
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
Former Labor Secretary Rob Reich Reacts To Powell's Rate-Hike Comment: 'No Need To Continue Punishing Workers'
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has reiterated his criticism of the idea of raising interest rates saying the central bank’s inflation-fighting measures are hurting lower-wage workers. “Relying on the Fed to raise interest rates puts the burden of fighting inflation mostly on lower-wage workers who are already hurting from...
The dollar's steepest slump in over a decade is stalling as the Fed stands ready to push ahead with interest-rate increases
The dollar's steepest slump in more than a decade is stalling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of further interest rate hikes. Following the Fed's February 1 meeting, the greenback has rebounded by more than 2% from a 21-month low. Despite inflation cooling, a strong January jobs report suggests the...
Yellen sees ‘path in which inflation is declining significantly’
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she sees the possibility of “significantly” easing inflation in the U.S. economy, even as the government deals with the ramifications of reaching its borrowing limit and as economists worry about a potential recession. “You don’t have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate […]
