FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 30 West 182nd Street in University Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 30 West 182nd Street in University Heights, The Bronx. Located between Grand Avenue and Davidson Avenue, the lot is three blocks from the 183rd Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Façade Installation Progresses on 2230 Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach, Brooklyn
Construction has topped out on 2230 Cropsey Avenue, a 30-story residential building in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Cropsey Partners LLC, the 356-foot-tall structure will span 280,000 square feet and yield 248 rental apartments, community space, and 170 parking spaces. NY Developers is the general contractor for the project, which is alternately addressed as 1625 Shore Parkway and located between Cropsey Avenue and Belt Parkway.
New York YIMBY
City Officials Approve Arc Tower at 571 Broad Street in Newark, New Jersey
The Newark Office of Planning and Zoning has approved proposals to construct a 45-story residential skyscraper at 571 Broad Street in New Jersey. Designed by INOA Architecture for developer Israel Weiss of Oceanview Capital Management, the building will debut as Arc Tower and top out at 520 feet above ground, making it Newark’s tallest structure.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 38 apartments in Downtown Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 38 newly constructed apartments at 200 Montague St. near Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from 54,960 to $215,150 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,528 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units available, which can...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 158 Martense Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure into a four-story residential building at 158 Martense Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers Avenue and Bedford Avenue, the interior lot is two blocks from the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Solomon Simkowitz is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
New York YIMBY
125 Greenwich Street Lands $313 Million to Finish Construction in Manhattan’s Financial District
Fortress Investment Group, Bizzi & Partners, and U.S. Immigration Fund have closed on $313 million in construction financing to complete 125 Greenwich Street, a stalled 88-story residential skyscraper in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, the 912-foot-tall structure is planned to yield 273 condominium units with interiors by March & White and marketing by Douglas Elliman Marketing Development, which is aiming to launch sales this fall. The loan was provided by Northwind Group, a debt fund manager headquartered in New York City. Work will resume with Time Square Construction and Plaza Construction jointly managing contracting duties for the property located at the corner of Greenwich and Thames Streets, just south of the World Trade Center complex and Liberty Park.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches at 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue in Williamsbridge, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 3836-3838 Carpenter Avenue, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by Badaly Architects and developed by Aglin Zefi, the structure yields 20 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,429 to $187,330.
rew-online.com
NYC Luxury Condo Building 14 Second Avenue Officially Launches Sales; First Contract Signed
Station Companies announced today that sales have officially launched at 14 Second Avenue, a boutique luxury condominium building featuring 10 full-floor residences with private elevator access in downtown Manhattan’s most vibrant neighborhood – the East Village. The building is designed by Hustvedt Cutler Architects and the façade is designed by Garrison Architects. 14 Second Avenue is located at the corner of Second Avenue and Houston Street, and in the heart of downtown Manhattan. It’s just steps to the East Village, SoHo, Lower East Side, NoHo and the Bowery and situated across the street from the gardens of Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal Mixed-Use Expansion at 1188 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Renderings from BILD NY Architecture are the first to reveal a new residential expansion project at 1188 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The existing property, constructed around 1920, stands two stories tall and houses a small ground-floor deli and five rental apartments. The expansion will add a three-story volume above, and several neighboring properties along President Street and Nostrand Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 124 Withers Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 124 Withers Street, a five-story residential building at in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Michael Muroff Architect and developed by James Ruggiero, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $156,130.
CNBC
Manhattan rents hit an all-time high in January
Median rents in Manhattan hit a new record in January as a strong job market and limited supply of apartments lifted prices. The median rental price rose 15% to $4,097 from the year-earlier month — the highest ever in January, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The average rent in Manhattan was $5,142, up 13% over January 2022.
Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
MTA unveils customer service centers at 3 subway stations
NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday unveiled its brand new customer service centers at three busy subway stations.The first centers opened up at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue stations in Brooklyn and at Yankee Stadium-161st Street station in the Bronx.The MTA says agents at the centers will assist riders with many transaction that until now could only be done at the Lower Manhattan facility near the MTA headquarters."This is a change for our customers, but equally large is the change that we're undergoing by bringing our station agents out of the booths so they can interact with customers and really help them," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.The agency says 12 additional centers will open at stations around the city later this year.
pix11.com
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn
New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
