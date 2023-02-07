Read full article on original website
Related
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
CNBC
Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year
Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Tantalizing Value Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
These profitable companies are exceptionally cheap and ripe for the picking, following a 33% decline in the Nasdaq Composite.
Boris Johnson’s younger brother just resigned from an Adani-linked investment bank after a $100 billion stock rout amid claims of a shady offshore account
"I have consistently received assurances from Elara Capital that it is compliant with its legal obligations and in good standing with regulatory bodies."
Tesla's stock is getting trounced by EV challenger Lucid, which is leading techs' 2023 rally thanks to Saudi takeover rumors
Shares in electric-vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors have jumped 69% in 2023. It's even outperforming rival Tesla, which is up a still-stellar 60% year-to-date. Speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has fueled Lucid's recent rally. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group has started 2023 with a breakneck rally that's...
A disappointing 2022 has led some Goldman Sachs partners to ask: Is it time for a change at the top?
After a run of missteps, some of Goldman's top executives are considering pitching the board on potentially replacing David Solomon.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
Apple beat the Nasdaq last year and is a good buy -- particularly if its valuation dropped even lower during a downturn. Dollar General just might be as close to recession-proof as you can get. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs names banker in senior Americas trading role-memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has named Benny Adler to lead the bank's trading efforts on public capital market deals in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. As head Americas capital markets distribution, strategy and coordination, Adler replaces Mike Daum who is...
UK plans digital pound on blockchain, touts potential for ‘efficiency’ in payments
The Bank of England claims the digital pound will help protect the UK from new forms of money that could pose a risk to its financial stability.
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
fintechfutures.com
Non-profit Commonwealth begins second phase of partnership with JP Morgan Chase
In late January 2023, Boston-based non-profit Commonwealth announced the second phase of its project to “address the challenges and opportunities that emerging technologies [in fintech] present” for workers earning low-to-moderate income in the US, particularly “Black, Latinx, and women-led households” in this income bracket. The project...
Motley Fool
Should You Still Buy the Dow Jones' Best-Performing January Stocks?
Salesforce started the year historically undervalued and remains that way, even after the rally. Shareholders are excited about Bob Iger's return as Disney's CEO. American Express delivered strong fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, sending shares higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Northern Trust Appoints Nikè Anani Director of Next Gen Advisory
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Northern Trust has appointed Nikè Anani Director of Next Gen Advisory for Northern Trust Wealth Management, a newly created role designed to accelerate the delivery of outstanding client service to the rising generation navigating wealth matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005153/en/ Nikè Anani, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
investing.com
Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
investing.com
Ex-SoFi CEO Mike Cagney Seeks $150 Million For New Blockchain Firm
Ex-SoFi CEO Mike Cagney Seeks $150 Million For New Blockchain Firm. SoFi’s ex-CEO is looking for investors for the new company Figure Technologies. Figure builds financial products on blockchain and was valued at $3.2 billion during launch. Mike Cagney is looking to raise $100 million from investors for Figure.
Comments / 0