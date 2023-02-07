ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

Apple beat the Nasdaq last year and is a good buy -- particularly if its valuation dropped even lower during a downturn. Dollar General just might be as close to recession-proof as you can get. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
investing.com

Goldman Sachs names banker in senior Americas trading role-memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has named Benny Adler to lead the bank's trading efforts on public capital market deals in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. As head Americas capital markets distribution, strategy and coordination, Adler replaces Mike Daum who is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marketscreener.com

Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
fintechfutures.com

Non-profit Commonwealth begins second phase of partnership with JP Morgan Chase

In late January 2023, Boston-based non-profit Commonwealth announced the second phase of its project to “address the challenges and opportunities that emerging technologies [in fintech] present” for workers earning low-to-moderate income in the US, particularly “Black, Latinx, and women-led households” in this income bracket. The project...
Motley Fool

Should You Still Buy the Dow Jones' Best-Performing January Stocks?

Salesforce started the year historically undervalued and remains that way, even after the rally. Shareholders are excited about Bob Iger's return as Disney's CEO. American Express delivered strong fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, sending shares higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
The Associated Press

Northern Trust Appoints Nikè Anani Director of Next Gen Advisory

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Northern Trust has appointed Nikè Anani Director of Next Gen Advisory for Northern Trust Wealth Management, a newly created role designed to accelerate the delivery of outstanding client service to the rising generation navigating wealth matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005153/en/ Nikè Anani, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)
ILLINOIS STATE
NASDAQ

Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
VIRGINIA STATE
marketscreener.com

Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations

(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
investing.com

Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
investing.com

Ex-SoFi CEO Mike Cagney Seeks $150 Million For New Blockchain Firm

Ex-SoFi CEO Mike Cagney Seeks $150 Million For New Blockchain Firm. SoFi’s ex-CEO is looking for investors for the new company Figure Technologies. Figure builds financial products on blockchain and was valued at $3.2 billion during launch. Mike Cagney is looking to raise $100 million from investors for Figure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy