Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
No bond for man charged in death of pregnant woman in New Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The man charged in the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman was denied bond in court Thursday. Billy Adams is scheduled to be in court again on Monday. According to Tampa Police, Adams, 25, was arrested for the murder of Alana Sims, 22, who was five months pregnant at the time of her death. Sims was found outside her car on Pictorial Park Dr. in New Tampa on Jan. 30.
