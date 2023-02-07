ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Windy and cold tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a slight warm-up today, temperatures are dropping back down tomorrow. Overnight tonight temperatures will be in the lower 30s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow’s high temperatures will only be in the mid-40s. It is going to be a windy day with north winds around 15...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rain today, rain next week!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some chances for afternoon showers today as a cold front sweeps the south, with some possible snow accumulations in the northern counties. Highs today ranging from low 40s in the NW to Low 50s in the SE. Here in Lubbock, a high of 48 comes mid-afternoon along with some developing cloud cover and possible showers. The front brings windy conditions today as well, with gust up to 30 mph from the north. Overnight, we drop into the 20s and teens.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warmer weather tomorrow precedes a return of cold northerly winds Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected, a cold, windy day on the South Plains with little moisture for communities. Tomorrow, a brief warm-up with afternoon temps is expected to edge back into the low to mid-50s by late afternoon. Some clouds through mid-day, then westerly winds of 15-20 should push the clouds east and combine with the sunshine to bring in some warmth.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Slight chance of precipitation today and tomorrow...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slight chances of showers this morning for a handful of our counties, only a 10%. Clouds stick around throughout the morning, clearing out in the afternoon. Highs today stay cool, only getting to the mid-to-upper 50s, though breezy conditions today leave the apparent temperatures feeling cooler....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Cold front to put an abrupt end to mild temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I hope that you enjoyed the last two days of sunny skies, warm winds, and highs in the 70s. Those conditions will disappear rapidly overnight as a fast-moving cold front brings clouds, strong northerly winds, and about a 30-degree drop in temperatures. The latest cold front...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed for eastbound traffic after crash on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Marsha Sharp Freeway was closed off for eastbound traffic from West Loop 289 and Slide Road following a crash on Thursday morning, according to an “LBK Alert.”. LPD said one person had a moderate injury. Check back for updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Utility work affecting Knoxville Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is currently working to complete a utility line construction project affecting Knoxville Avenue and 42nd Street. LP&L is upgrading electrical facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure. The work will begin on the east end of the 3500 block of 42nd Street and move to the west end of the 3600 block of 42nd Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Bronte!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. Momma Brontë has been through a lot in her short life, but it hasn’t affected her joyous spirit. She was very pregnant when she was seized by local authorities in Lamesa right before Christmas. She had her puppies in the shelter, and the animal control officer contacted us to pull her. Soon after we got her, she just wasn’t acting right, and she was diagnosed with bronchitis & pneumonia. Thankfully, the meds cleared it up & she is doing great now.
LAMESA, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

What Lubbock producers want to see on the 2023 Farm Bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since the 2018 Farm Bill is expiring this year, a Lubbock crop organization is working to get the bill improved to benefit producers. Kara Bishop with Plains Cotton Growers says the five-year farm bill impacts every American. Since producers have struggled financially the past couple of...
LUBBOCK, TX

