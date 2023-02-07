Read full article on original website
Related
Where EV Trucks Are Going to Hit the Road First
Schneider's first EV truck arrived in Southern California in January, but it's being put to use at ports and intermodal facilities in a model far removed from the idea of a Tesla Semi logging long trips on interstate highways. Truck manufacturers are developing electric vehicles due to the growing pressure...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0