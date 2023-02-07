ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Russia will cut oil output in March. PayPal's CEO will retire at the end of this year. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are on track for a losing week as we head into Friday's session. Thursday was an especially weak showing for the bulls as all three major indices fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq heading toward a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. Lackluster earnings continue to pop up. Lyft, for instance, tanked more than 30% in off-hours trading. Investors will hear more about the Federal Reserve's strategy later Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak during the afternoon. Read live markets updates.
Lyft Stock Is Getting Punished, Down More Than 35% After Weak Guidance

Shares of Lyft fell Friday, a day after the company reported guidance for its first quarter of 2023 that was short of analyst expectations. Lyft's CFO pointed to "seasonality and lower prices" to explain the guidance. Rival Uber, by contrast, posted its strongest quarter ever in its earnings report earlier...
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks for the Long Haul

Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Triton International Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Triton International Ltd: "I'm going to have to say, let's take a pass on that one." Baxter International Inc: "I'd rather see you...
Adidas Shares Tank After Company Issues Warning Over Unsold Yeezy Stock

Adidas could lose around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in revenue in 2023 if it is unable to sell its existing Yeezy stock. Shares of Adidas were down 11% around 9 a.m. London time following the news. "The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we...
European Markets Open Muted as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened muted Monday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Consumer price index data released Tuesday will determine the Federal Reserve's path. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened...
Mark Cuban: Internet Misinformation Will Only ‘Get Worse' as ChatGPT and Its Competitors Grow

Mark Cuban may be entertained by chatbots like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and Google's upcoming Bard — but he isn't ready to trust them. Online misinformation "is only going to get worse" as artificial intelligence platforms evolve and spread, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor said on a recent episode of comedian Jon Stewart's podcast, "The Problem with Jon Stewart."
Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng

Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
