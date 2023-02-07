U.S. House task force seeks $425 million for 2024 Great Lakes restoration funding

A $57 million increase in federal funding is being sought for the Great Lakes region’s biggest restoration program, which has funded many projects in the Toledo area as part of a continuing effort to improve the Maumee and Ottawa rivers, Swan Creek, and other local waterways.

The Great Lakes Task Force within the U.S. House of Representatives has told the Biden Administration it would like to have the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funded at $425 million for the next fiscal year, up from the $368 million in funding for the current fiscal year and the $348 million that the GLRI received during the 2022 fiscal year.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), co-chair of that task force, told The Blade she is not sure whether President Biden will reference the GLRI in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but said he is “fully aware of our needs.”

“This body of fresh water becomes even more important with each passing day in view of climatic conditions,” she said. “I am sure the Biden Administration in view of budget realities will propose a constructive amount.”

A Jan. 23 letter signed by Ms. Kaptur and the Great Lakes Task Force co-chairs — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Ann Arbor), U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R., Zeeland, Mich.) and U.S. Rep. David Joyce (R., Geauga County, Ohio) — said the $425 million request is the maximum allowed for the 2024 fiscal year, according to a bill passed in 2019 that reauthorized the GLRI through 2026.

“Support for the Great Lakes and the GLRI has long seen strong bipartisan support in Congress,” the letter, sent to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, states. “Without consistently robust funding, in line with GLRI’s current authorized levels, [that] would risk reversing years of progress, dramatically reducing the GLRI’s impact, and jeopardizing the environmental and economic health of the region for generations to come.”

The GLRI was created by the former Obama administration while Mr. Biden was vice president. It received $475 million of funding during its first year of operations in 2010, then $300 million to $350 million most years after that.

Former President Donald Trump had tried slashing it by at least 90 percent in at least a couple of budgets he submitted to Congress, only to relent after seeing lawmakers from both parties restore funding each time.

A 2007 study estimated the Great Lakes region gets $3 to $4 in economic development and jobs for every dollar invested in Great Lakes restoration.

Last year, following the approval of President Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the GLRI got a $1 billion boost over five years, or $200 million a year.

Much of the money has been going toward expediting cleanups of polluted watersheds around the Great Lakes region, known as “areas of concern.” The remaining three in Ohio — involving the Maumee, Cuyahoga, and Black rivers — are expected to be completed and delisted by 2030 with the additional funding.

The huge influx of money also is expected to get work completed at all but three of the 25 remaining U.S. sites across the region by 2030, the Kalamazoo River, the Saginaw River, and the St. Lawrence River, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said.

The sites are among 43 the U.S. and Canadian governments identified in 1987.

GLRI money also is used to combat invasive species, protect wetlands and shorelines, and improve drinking water.

The Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition, a consortium of several dozen Great Lakes area conservation groups, businesses, zoos, aquariums, foundations, and others formed 18 years ago, said in a Nov. 14 letter to Ms. Young that the lakes “define our region’s way of life.”

In a Feb. 1 news release, the coalition said it supports the task force recommendation for a $425 million allocation because “serious threats still remain.”

“Cutting back federal investment now will only make the problems worse and more expensive to solve,” the group said.

The 2024 fiscal year is from Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.

Ms. Kaptur said the GLRI “provides instrumental funding to meet an enormous unmet need for our region and the millions of people who depend on the Great Lakes for their drinking water, work, and leisure.”

She said the lakes “warrant robust federal investment” and “cannot be replaced.”