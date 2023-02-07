Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures remain warm with light afternoon rain

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2-7) 03:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're off to a milder but cloudy and breezy start to Tuesday afternoon and warmer air will continue to surge in along with moisture from the west.

Alert : None.

Aware : Showers this afternoon/evening. More showers Thursday. Colder with rain/snow Saturday.

Showers arrive early afternoon and stick around through mid-evening leaving up to around a quarter inch of precipitation before ending. Wednesday will be a touch cooler but still above normal for early February then much warmer (we're talking near 60 degrees) air arrives Thursday along with another round of rain through the day.

Don't break out the shorts just yet because air cools a bit again Friday and really chills out Saturday with highs back in the upper 30s and a round of rain/snow and possibly some accumulating snow (especially in the Laurels and Ridges).

