Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Sweeps 3 Matches in Quad Meet

MANALAPAN, NJ -- The Bridgewater-Raritan wrestling team swept all three of its matches over the weekend in a quad meet with wins over Ridge, A.L. Johnson and host team Manalapan.

In the 50-38 victory over Ridge, Owen Simanjuntak (285 lbs.), Akeo Diaz (113), Logan Levine (120), Daniel Smith (132) and Casey Spina (138) all won their matches.

The 38-33 victory over Manalapan was highlighted by wins from Lucas Pelc (106 lbs.), Michael Marsigliano (126), Daniel Smith (132), Casey Spina (138), Matthew Di Eduardo (144), Dane Sorensen (150), Nick Heuner (165), Steven Shimko (175).



