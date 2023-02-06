ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Sweeps 3 Matches in Quad Meet

MANALAPAN, NJ -- The Bridgewater-Raritan wrestling team swept all three of its matches over the weekend in a quad meet with wins over Ridge, A.L. Johnson and host team Manalapan.

In the 50-38 victory over Ridge, Owen Simanjuntak (285 lbs.), Akeo Diaz (113), Logan Levine (120), Daniel Smith (132) and Casey Spina (138) all won their matches.

The 38-33 victory over Manalapan was highlighted by wins from Lucas Pelc (106 lbs.), Michael Marsigliano (126), Daniel Smith (132), Casey Spina (138), Matthew Di Eduardo (144), Dane Sorensen (150), Nick Heuner (165), Steven Shimko (175).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kioP_0kf51LgD00

94.3 The Point

NJSIAA Wrestling Tournament: Public School Sectional Finals Matchups

2-Clifton at 1-Passaic Tech, 6 p.m. 3-Westfield at 1-Phillipsburg, 6 p.m. 3-Howell at 1-Hunterdon Central, 6 p.m. 3-Kingsway at 1-Southern, 6 p.m. 3-Morris Knolls at 1-Mount Olive, 6 p.m. North 2. 2-Watchung Hills at 1-North Hunterdon, 6 p.m. Central. 2-Jackson Memorial at 1-Brick Memorial, 6 p.m. South. 6-Cherry Hill West...
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Upset by Middlesex in GMC Tournament

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - A second half comeback fell short for the eighth seeded Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team on Wednesday. The Chargers were knocked out of the Greater Middlesex County Tournament in the first round by ninth seeded Middlesex High School 70-56. Spotswood was down 41-20 at the halftime break. The Chargers battled back in the final two quarters, outscoring the Blue Jays 36-29, but the comeback fell short. Middlesex moves on to the quarterfinal round to face top seeded St. Thomas Aquinas. St. Thomas eliminated 16th seeded JP Stevens High School 81-34.  Lizzie Calandruccio led the Chargers offense, putting up...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Wrestling Moves to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 3 Final Round

RAMAPO, NJ – Sparta wrestling, seeded number three had two wins on Monday night in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 3 semifinal round. They crushed sixth seed Paramus  48-17 and  got past number two seed Ramapo 37-34. Spartan wins against Paramus in the quarterfinal round: 106 lbs Paige Weiss in a 4-0 decision 113 lbs Peter Donnelly with a pin in 0:54 126 lbs Eugene Donnelly with a pin in 0:40 132 lbs Ryan Hrenenko with a pin in 1:46 138 lbs Blake Brodersen with a 7-5 decision 144 lbs Logan Hrenenko with a pin at 3:40 150 lbs Anthony Petrock in an 8-6 decision 175 lbs Blake Winberry...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams. “Cherry was one of the best players on the team. He did everything we asked of him, he was never late, and most importantly, he was good in the classroom, and that is why he is here. He won’t have to pay a dime,” Coach Williams said....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Fencing Wins First-Ever NJSIAA District 4 Championship; Seeded No. 1 for State Tournament

ANNANDALE, NJ -- The Chatham girls fencing team won its first-ever NJSIAA District 4 championship with a combined bout record of 59-13 at North Hunterdon High on Sunday. Chatham won the nine-team district competition for the first time in the 13-year history of the program. The Chatham sabre squad placed first in the district with a 23-1 combined bout record put up by juniors Natalie Yen and Aiden Bernstein and sophomore Alessa Cooney.  The Cougar epee team went undefeated at 24-0 behind junior Azniv Basralian, sophomore Bani Sond and freshman Lucine Basralian.  Chatham's foil squad was fifth with a 12-12 mark fenced by juniors Manaal Qureshi and Diya Gupta, and sophomores Gabby Yannotta and Eva Marrinan.  Chatham qualified seven fencers for the NJSIAA State Individual Championships to be held on February 26: Cooney, Bernstein, Yen, Lucine Basralian, Sond, Azniv Basralian, and Marrinan. The Chatham girls are seeded No.1 for the state team championships, based on their first-place finish in the Santelli Tournament last month.  The Chatham will be the host for the first four state tournament competitions, which will be held at 6 p.m. each day at the Chatham Middle School, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and concluding on Friday, Feb. 17.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Knocked Out of NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament by Raritan

HAZLET, NJ - The eighth seeded Spotswood High School wrestling team was knocked out of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Monday by top seeded Raritan High School 78-6. Raritan also won its semifinal matchup with fourth seeded Rumson-Fair Haven High School to move into the finals against second seeded Point Pleasant Boro High School on Wednesday. The results from Monday's Chargers meet with Raritan are as follows: 106 - Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall 113 - Aidan Davis (Raritan) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 120 - Matt Erven (Raritan) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood)...
HAZLET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981

CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool  & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship. The match started at 165 pounds and Caldwell quickly showed why they were the top seed, opening up...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap

Billy Colantano led the way for Voorhees with 20 points as it defeated Bernards 49-47 in Voorhees. Connor Duggan also had 16 points. Voorhees improves to 6-13 with the win, snapping a three-game losing streak. Bernards falls to 9-13 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying on us...
BERNARDS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nacinovich 3 Goals, 3 Assists for Chatham Girls Ice Hockey in 1st Period of 7-1 Win vs. Madison in Cohen Cup Quarterfinals

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Freshman Sarah Nacinovich collected three goals and three assists - all in the first period - to fuel Chatham's 7-1 girls ice hockey win vs. Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Cohen Cup played Wednesday at Mennen Sports Arena. Freshman Alex Donoghue scored twice and junior Lindsay Iaquinta netted a goal when Chatham (8-5-3) moved to a 6-0 lead in the opening period. Senior Kate Romano scored her 14th goal of the season in the second period to make it 7-0 for the Cougars. Annika Raffetto was credited with two assists for Chatham, which also received an assist from Sydney Sparks. Mia McSherry scored for Madison (2-9). Donoghue boosted her season totals to 31 goals and nine assists while Nacinovich now owns season totals of 18 goals and 22 assists.  No. 3 seed Chatham meets No. 2 Immaculate Heart Academy (10-2) on Monday in the Cohen Cup semifinals at Mennen.
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball – Comfortable Win Puts the Rams into the Next Round of the County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Isaiah Fuller put up 28 points to help 11th seed Roselle take down 14th seed Cranford in the preliminary round of the Union County Tournament. The boys outscored their opponent 76-52 to secure their spot in the next round, where they will face 6th seed Union. It will be the first time this season these two teams will face each other. Roselle is having a great season sitting at the top of their division with a 19-3 record. This talented team is looking to make it to the 2nd round of the tournament, which has eluded them in quite some time. The winner will go on to face 3rd seed Linden who received a bye all the way to the quarterfinals. Roselle will travel to Union for the matchup that will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Girls Fall in Shore Conference Hoops Tournament to Shore Regional 49-38

EATONTOWN - Emma Thornten led Barnegat with 28 points in a strong attempt to upset Shore Regional in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Barnegat fell by a score of 49-38. Shore advances to take on Rumson Fair-Haven n the second round.  Rylee Drahos led Shore with 26 points.  Barnegat Stat Defensive   Rebounds 23 Assists 6 Blocks 1 Steals 2   Player Stats Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Sydney Collins 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Emma Thornton 8 1 11 11 30 15 0 0 1 Cara McCoy 0 0 2 2 2 5 1 0 0 Madysen Plescho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Riley Fitzpatrick 1 1 1 3 6 1 3 0 1 Totals: 9 2 14 16 38 23 6 1 2  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Triumphs Over Cedar Grove, 48-30

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Sasha Resnick scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help West Essex to a 48-30 girls basketball victory over Cedar Grove on Tuesday. Jordan Cohen finished with 13 points and three assists for West Essex, which took a 13-2 lead after on quarter. Resnick also collected a team-high three steals for the Lady Knights. Olivia Weiss snared nine rebounds to go with five points and also handed out three assists. Eliot Biggerstaff contributed seven points and seven rebounds in the win.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parsippany Hills Girls Take Third in Sectional Championships; Parsippany Runner Takes Second

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Parsippany Hills girls indoor track team placed third in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 2 championships at the Bennett Center last weekend. The Viking girls had a team score of 40 points. Amanda Hoffman finished second in the 400-meter dash (1:01.58) and third in the 800-meter run (2:24.16). Kira Chebishev was third in the 400-meter dash (1:02.99). Anya Sadowski was third in the 55-meter hurdles (9.50). Parsippany Hills also came in second in the 4x400 meter relay with a 4:16.71. Sage Hendershot of Parsippany High School ran second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.39.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Rolls Past Plainfield, 70-45

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Brooke Motusesky scored 19 points to lead East Brunswick to a 70-45 girls basketball victory over Plainfield on Monday. Annie Nezaria scored 14 points for the Bears (12-10), who outscored Plainfield, 24-2, in the third quarter to take a 56-30 lead. Nicole Motusesky had nine points and Tamea El eight points for East Brunswick.  
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Falls to Montville, 58-53

WARREN, NJ — Juliana O’Dowd paced Montville with 16 points while Jackie Cinella and Grace Kowalski added 13 points apiece as Montville (19-3) topped Watchung Hills in Warren on Wednesday, 58-53. Seniors Morgan Groff and Gianna Lobozzo led the Warriors (16-5) with 14 points each. Junior Sofia Squizziato pitched in 11 points and 6 rebounds for Watchung Hills.   “Losses are always tough but we feel really good after this one knowing we just went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state,” said WHRHS assistant coach Jeff Dealaman. “We know that the mistakes we made down the stretch are...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

