Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento faces lawsuit over homeless camps, farmworkers eligible for $600, Amador Co wine tasting room fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
IRS to hold Saturday office hours at Sacramento center once a month
(KTXL) — Beginning Feb. 11, the IRS will have Saturday office hours once a month at certain locations in order to help Californians during tax season. Taxpayers Assistance Centers in Sacramento and Stockton will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11; no appointment is needed. •Video Above: New entertainment, hospitality destination […]
Sacramento Observer
Black Educators In California Say State Budget Reaffirms Black Students Don’t Matter
Late last week, a coalition of Black educators, legislators and students stood on the steps of the State Capitol to underscore the academic structures that have consistently underserved 80,000 Black students in California. “We’re tired of being invisible,” said Dr. Margaret Fortune, founder of Fortune School based in Sacramento. Fortune...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
Prominent chip manufacturer, Solidigm, moving headquarters to Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — A company on the cutting edge of computer chip design is announcing it is moving its global headquarters to the Sacramento region.The City of Rancho Cordova is celebrating the announcement of the new business moving to town."These are well-paying, high-paying jobs coming to the community," said Micha Runner, Rancho Cordova city manager.Solidigm is a technology company that designs flash memory chips used by some of the biggest names in the high-tech sector."Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, HP, all of those companies use our technology to store their data," said Solidigm COO Ellen Dollar.Last fall, the company announced it was...
Sacramento Observer
Black Developers Lead Elk Grove Affordable Housing Project
The weather Jan. 10 in Elk Grove was wet and stormy, the worst weather to break ground on a construction project. But developers and city officials still were celebrating. Notable figures such as Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and state Treasurer Fiona Ma donned hard hats and held shovels inside the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial Hall lobby alongside investors, developers and construction company representatives. They held a symbolic groundbreaking, the weather having forced a pivot from the construction site.
Lawsuit against city and county claims homeless camps on Sacramento sidewalks violates disability rights
SACRAMENTO — It's a new legal frontier in the fight to take action against the homeless epidemic in Sacramento.Sacramento's disabled community is suing the city and county to clear the sidewalks of encampments they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Chester McNabb is one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He uses a motorized scooter to get around Sacramento. McNabb is suing the city and county for allowing so many homeless on sidewalks, compromising his access and safety. He is seeking both jurisdictions to clear space."I just don't want to find myself in an unrepairable situation," McNabb said."They...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA
Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
Sacramento Observer
Mayor Announces $2 Million In Housing-Related Assistance For Oak Park Residents
Oak Park residents will soon have financial assistance for housing-related expenses through the Aggie Square Project, a joint initiative between the City of Sacramento, University of California, Davis and Wexler Science & Technology. The funds will provide residents with assistance for expenses related to unexpected life occurrences, one-time costs associated...
KCRA.com
Sacramento communities buy license plate readers to stop crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento communities are taking crime-fighting into their own hands, and law enforcement is all about it. Natomas Park and Hamptons home owner's associations are buying and installing license plate reader cameras. Natomas Park recently purchased 23 cameras, while Hamptons has nine. The cameras cover 6,000...
invisiblepeople.tv
Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues
A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
Cannabis business and rehab center clash over shared location in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The clash between a cannabis dispensary and a rehabilitation center over being in the same commercial plaza has brought to light a bigger issue. If both were approved, why has it become a problem now?. There is also the discussion surrounding socioeconomic issues around cannabis entrepreneurship...
thetouristchecklist.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA
In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
KCRA.com
Competitors on ‘Plate it, Sacramento!’ head to Capitol Mall Chef’s Market for vegetarian showdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The two competitors on Very Local’s cooking competition “Plate it, Sacramento!” headed to the downtown area’s Capitol Mall Chef’s Market to seek out some of the freshest produce for this week’s vegetarian showdown. Competitors of each episode are local chefs...
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
CHICO, Calif. - Train tracks may soon be connecting Chico to Natomas, the community just north of Sacramento. "With that service there would be stops in Marysville, Yuba City, Plumas Lake, Gridley and Chico,” said Executive Director for the Butte County Association of Government (BCAG) Jon Clark. Clark said...
KCRA.com
The opening of Sacramento’s first cat cafe is delayed — but still in the works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Capital Cat Cafe, which would be the city of Sacramento’s first cafe of its kind, was slated to open in 2021 and then in the winter of 2022. Although the opening of the much-anticipated cat-fe has been delayed, owners of the Capital Cat Cafe told KCRA 3 that they still hope to open in the near future.
"Your hands are bloody": Chaos erupts at Sacramento City Council meeting over push for police reform
SACRAMENTO — Raw emotion spilled over at Tuesday's Sacramento City council meeting as public comment turned into shouting until Vice Mayor Eric Guerra shut it down. "We will not leave until you hear us," said one audience member. "Eric, you hear us? We're not leaving." People came heated after last week's meeting where city councilmembers approved the purchase of a new military vehicle for Sacramento Police. Some are now demanding a moratorium on military equipment purchases as they cited clashes with police during the George Floyd protests."We demand no more purchases of military equipment," said one speaker. "What we know is...
Del Paso Heights to Washington: Youth mentor, ex-inmate brings his story to DC
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political experts say the purpose of the State of the Union address is to recommend measures the president thinks might be likely for Congress to pass. However, based on the constitution, there's no real way the president can legally or constitutionally enforce or implement anything said in the address.
Cannabis dispensary and rehabilitation center struggling to coexist in plaza
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two businesses are at odds fighting to stay in the same commercial plaza. Diamond House Detox is a rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment center located on Bruceville and Valley High in south Sacramento. They are concerned about a new cannabis retail shop opening so close by.
Comments / 1