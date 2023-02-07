Read full article on original website
Chocolate Chip Cookies
These rich buttery chocolate chip cookies have a secret ingredient that we used when I worked at a bakery. The flour was not 100% all-purpose and we used a combination of cornstarch and flour that made these perfect every time.
Pineapple Butter Cake
One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.
Cinnamon Bun Casserole
This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake
If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
Hummingbird Cake
Hummingbird Cake is a dense moist made from scratch banana-pineapple spice cake. Truly a vintage classic yet easy recipe for this cake, very popular in the Southern states. The cake is lavished with cream cheese frosting which makes this irresistible in every bite.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Hamburger Soup
Packed with hearty vegetables and lean ground beef in a rich and flavorful tomato broth, my Easy Hamburger Soup is a delicious and easy-to-make soup that the whole family will love. Perfect for a weeknight meal or game day.
I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again
We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
Easy Baked Chicken Legs
My easy-to-make Baked Chicken Legs recipe will change how your family views chicken. These chicken drumsticks are seasoned with simple pantry spices and oven baked to perfection, resulting in crispy, crunchy, and incredibly flavorful chicken drumsticks. I know this is going to be one of your favorite chicken recipes!
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!
Grandma's Banana Cake
We've all had those last couple of bananas sitting on the kitchen counter aging, thinking, "I should make something". Well, you need to make Grandma's Banana Cake so you can use them up!
Ben & Jerry's Adds New Ice Cream Flavors
Ben & Jerry’s is expanding its collection of Topped ice cream with the debut of two new flavors. The company has introduced Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped and Raspberry Cheesecake Topped. Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped features a vanilla custard ice cream with cake pieces and pastry cream swirls topped...
The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box
When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars
If you love doctored cookie and cake recipes, this chocolate chip cookie mix turns into a delicious little cheesecake bar and so simple!. Starting out with cookie mix and a few pantry ingredients, these actually taste as you made them from scratch!
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
Sweet and spicy chicken wings: Perfect tailgate or party time snack
No Super Bowl party is complete without chicken wings and these sweet and spicy baked wings are a healthier version but still with all the incredible flavor. The best part is that these wings take less than an hour to prep and cook and because they are cooked in the oven, there is no deep-frying mess to clean up. They are fast, delicious and will be a big hit for the big game.
Homestyle Goulash
I love goulash, my dad made the absolute best. I’ve seen him make it a hundred times, watching him move around the kitchen, he never measured anything, just knew exactly how much of this and how much of that to put into his recipes. What I wouldn’t give to have another day of cooking with my dad. This is comfort food at it’s best, its hearty, warms your soul and there’s no way you’re not going back for seconds. I love meals like this, they were staples in our house growing up and they always remind me of my dad.
