One man dead, another questioned after fight in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northeast Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead. HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
cw39.com
Teen shot while sleeping in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 13-year-old teen was struck by a bullet while sleeping during a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston. It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 15414 Kuykendahl Road near Cypress Landing Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was asleep in...
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
KSAT 12
Man walks into Texas police station and confesses to 10-year-old murder, police say
PASADENA – A man walked into a Texas police station over the weekend and confessed to a murder that occurred a decade ago. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that Benjamin Reyes showed up at the Pasadena Police station and confessed to killing Julian Maldonado on July 4, 2013 at a Houston apartment complex.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
Goats found wandering inside north Harris County Target store, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A couple of goats were caught wandering around a department store in north Harris County on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office Facebook page. The goats were found at the Target on Cypresswood near the North Freeway. Deputies showed up and...
13-year-old girl shot when bullet came through window as she slept in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The child was taken to the hospital in fair condition and is expected to survive. Now, deputies are searching for whoever fired a gun in the middle of the night.
cw39.com
Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
Lansing Daily
Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest
The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father's arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with "injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court," a few days after the
Teen with autism last seen in Rosenberg neighborhood found safe, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas — 5 A.M. UPDATE: The missing teen was found safe, according to Rosenberg police. Rosenberg police were searching for a missing teen on Monday night. They posted a message to their Facebook page just after 9 p.m. They said they were searching for a 15-year-old, who was...
KSAT 12
Dating app encounter turns into deadly botched robbery after victim shoots woman’s boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON – A dating app encounter in Houston turned deadly this week after a couple allegedly tried to rob a man who went to meet up with a woman he met on the online platform. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a 23-year-old man went to meet up with...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
'Anything could've happened' | Mother distraught after 7-year-old daughter dropped off at wrong bus stop
HOUSTON — What happened Monday afternoon may have frightened Monsharda Wells even more than her 7-year-old daughter. “I was devastated," Wells said. "My heart dropped.”. Wells assumed that Brylei, a Heflin Elementary School first-grader, got dropped off at home until she said she got a call from her daughter's father.
HCSO: Woman dead after either being pushed or falling out of vehicle during argument with boyfriend
CYPRESS, Texas — A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she either jumped or was pushed out of a vehicle in the Cypress area. It happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Barker Cypress and West roads around 3 p.m. According to investigators, the woman got into...
'I wasn’t letting him go' | Video shows dramatic rescue of Houston firefighter after roof collapses
HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter is facing a long road to recovery after a roof that he was on collapsed as he fought a fire over the weekend. Around 10:30 a.m. on February 4th, Houston Fire Ladder 26 responded to an apartment complex fire on Telephone Road. Among those working the fire was Firefighter Donovan Apiag, 26.
