ffnews.com
SEBA Bank Appoints Amy Yu as APAC CEO to Drive Regional Growth
SEBA Bank, a leading crypto bank simplifying access to the crypto markets through a suite of fully regulated banking services in Switzerland, has appointed Amy Yu as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its APAC division. The appointment demonstrates SEBA group’s commitment to expand across the region and Yu will initially be located in Singapore. To cater for the group’s expansion plans in Asia Pacific, SEBA Bank also recently opened a Hong Kong office for its Hong Kong subsidiary.
ffnews.com
HSBC Expands Digital Capabilities With New Multi-Currency Payment Platform
HSBC has unveiled a new one-stop digital payment solution for small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong. Called HSBC Merchant Box, the solution simplifies international payments across regional and global eCommerce platforms for SMEs and makes it possible to ‘receive like a local’ at real-time exchange rates. HSBC Merchant...
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Closes Oversubscribed Equity Investment Round at Continued $1.1bn Valuation
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, bringing the company’s total raise to $160M. This funding round follows The Bank of London’s $90M Series C round, which completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating the company’s significant investor interest and growth trajectory.
Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Arm CEO says firm fully committed to a market listing this year
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Softbank-owned British chip technology firm Arm told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is committed to a stock market float this year.
ffnews.com
Listerhill Credit Union Boosts Sales with Digital-First Service Powered by Glia
Listerhill Credit Union has streamlined online member support with Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), offering seamless on-screen experiences that are driving high member satisfaction rates. The digital-first solution has enabled the Alabama-based credit union to get proactive with sales, fueling significant new growth for its mortgage business.
ffnews.com
Equisoft Predicts Widening of the Scope of Fund Transfers Though Overall Volumes Drop 28%
Equisoft UK, the UK’s leading provider of pension and investment transfer solutions, has analysed transfer opportunities across the market, and has come up with its own predictions as to how the transfer market is likely to evolve this year. Transfers are critical in allowing savers and investors to move funds from provider to provider with ease and efficiency.
ffnews.com
21Shares and CoinGecko Release The Global Crypto Classification Standard Report
21Shares AG (“21Shares“), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, today released The Global Crypto Classification Standard report, in partnership with CoinGecko – the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator. The report creates a uniform way to categorize cryptoassets, so investors and regulators can better understand the nuances within the asset class.
ffnews.com
Cashfree Payments Launches ‘Co-lend’: India’s First Fully Automated Escrow Management Solution for Co-lending
Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, launched ‘Co-lend’, India’s first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending. ‘Co-lend’ has been developed in line with the digital lending guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It facilitates instant disbursal with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships. Additionally, it requires no manual intervention, automatically notifies the loan management system, and eliminates reconciliation efforts.
ffnews.com
Global Fintech Leader Ascenda Announces Axis Bank Partnership
Ascenda, the world leader in powering global rewards card and payment value propositions for financial brands, today announced its partnership with Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank to power their innovative new rewards program. Axis Bank, with a presence of 4,760 branches in India across 2,676 cities...
ffnews.com
Bamboo secures digital broker license from Nigeria’s Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
Bamboo (https://InvestBamboo.com) Systems Technology Limited (“Bamboo”), Africa’s leading online brokerage firm, announced today that it has been granted a digital sub-broker license from Nigeria’s Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), allowing the company to operate in the Nigerian capital market as well as include Nigerian securities on its platform.
ffnews.com
Open Banking Has Vital Role in Cost of Living Crisis, as Estimated 25 Million Brits Fear Income Soon Won’t Cover Essential Spending
As the cost of living crisis continues, new research from Europe’s leading open banking platform, Tink, paints a stark picture of financial realities in the UK. Findings reveal almost half (46%) of people in the UK are ‘only just managing’, where they expect their income not to cover their essential spending in the future. A further one in four (23%) are identified as ‘financially vulnerable’, with their current income already no longer covering their essential spending.
ffnews.com
Fierce Launches Out of Stealth With $10M Seed Funding
Fierce, the first-of-its-kind fintech platform unlocking the ability for users to earn high-yield returns across all their financial assets, announced the company’s official launch out of stealth with its app available for iOS. The news comes in tandem with Fierce announcing $10M in seed funding, with participation from leading institutional investors including Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital and several notable angel investors. Fierce intends to use the funds to grow its team, acquire more customers, and further its goal of bringing the benefits of the app to as many people as possible.
ffnews.com
London fintech kennek raises $4.5 million to empower lenders
London-based fintech firm kennek has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The company has developed an end-to-end operating system designed to streamline the operations for lenders, credit investors, corporates, and servicers in the alternative credit sector. In its first year of trading, kennek has already hired 20 fulltime staff,...
ffnews.com
Global M&A Deal Sourcing Provider Finquest Opens LATAM Region to Investors
Finquest, a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions teams source proprietary deals in the lower- and mid-market, has today announced the addition of 6+ million companies in Latin America to its market-leading private company database. Finquest now makes over 106 million mid-market companies discoverable to...
ffnews.com
Mondu Launches MonduSell A New Payment Solution for B2B Multichannel Sales
Mondu, the fast-growing B2B payments company, has announced MonduSell, a new solution for B2B merchants offering flexible payments on every sales channel: field sales, tele-sales or email orders. MonduSell provides the most popular B2B payment methods and flexible terms while conveniently processing orders from any sales channel in real-time. It...
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
ffnews.com
WOO Network Partners with Koinly to Tackle Crypto Tax
WOO Network and crypto tax platform Koinly have announced an exclusive partnership to aid WOO Network users worldwide in calculating and reporting their crypto taxes. WOO Network users can easily connect to Koinly via API using their public address. Once connected, the API will return the user’s transaction data, allowing Koinly to identify taxable transactions and calculate gains, losses and income from WOO Network trades before generating a variety of crypto tax reports to help investors file with their country’s tax offices quickly and easily.
