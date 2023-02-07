It’s been nearly eight months since the Colorado Avalanche’s Artturi Lehkonen scored the goal that pulled the plug on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s chance to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. Since then, the team and their fans have waited for the rematch. The teams play twice in February; the first is a home game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Amalie Arena and then they play again the following week in Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO