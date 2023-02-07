ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, VT

New York Post

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Ray Lalonde spills secrets: ‘They have a game show cop’

“Jeopardy!” champion Ray Lalonde is spilling some on-set secrets after winning 13 consecutive games. Lalonde won $386,400 in his impressive streak, and he isn’t letting his exit from the quiz show on the Jan. 3 episode get him down. He said he was having “too much fun” to let the loss bother him. The Canadian, who creates film sets, told Toronto Life last week he took the show “one game at a time” as he clawed his way into the winners’ circle and the hearts of viewers at home. He admitted he got a little hot and flustered under the bright stage lights, which did...
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have a Major Problem with Current Champ Jake DeArruda

Jeopardy! fans can be some of the most fickle when watching the show and they have problems with Jake DeArruda. He’s the current champ on the show. There are some fans who are calling DeArruda “unwatchable.” Ouch, that smarts! But DeArruda, who comes from Ludlow, Vermont, is on a roll. After beating Troy Meyer last week, DeArruda has won three straight games as of Tuesday, January 31.
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Jake DeArruda Fires Major Shots at Mayim Bialik

Jake DeArruda, who is the latest champion on Jeopardy!, has been taking some potshots at host Mayim Bialik. One of fhem had to do with who would be hosting during DeArruda’s tape week. He said that he and other contestants learned who their host would be. Once they found out it would be Ken Jennings, DeArruda said that “everyone collectively cheered” upon hearing Ken’s name.
VERMONT STATE
msn.com

Matt Amodio Called Out James Holzhauer on Twitter and 'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Freaking Out

Jeopardy! fans, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer are just two fan-favorites coming together for the ultimate trivia match. On January 11, the hit quiz show announced the latest iteration of the Jeopardy! franchise. As Deadline reported, Ken Jennings will host Jeopardy! Masters featuring "the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants, who will face off in a Champions League-style event." What's more, the series extension already announced its set of competitors: Matt, James, 2022 Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He and Mattea Roach.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Calls the Show’s Fans ‘The Worst Kind of Human Beings’

Recent Jeopardy! winner Yogesh Raut is drawing the ire of the show’s audience and some former champs. Raut went on a three-game winning streak that started earlier this month. He took home over $90,000. At the same time, his blog and podcast likely benefitted from the nationwide exposure. However, that wasn’t enough to make the self-proclaimed trivia master happy. Before his pre-recorded episodes finished airing, he took to social media to blast the series.
Cheryl E Preston

Wendy Williams Podcast may never take place due to ongoing issues with the talk show host

Plans for Wendy Williams Podcast are not coming to fruition. Former Talk show hostWendy Williams talked a good game at the end of 2022 regarding her future plans but it looks as if she will not be able to follow through on her plans. She insisted to her fans that she was doing well after getting out of a wellness center/rehab and that she had celebrity guests lined up for her new Podcast.

