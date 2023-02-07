ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 11

DeShon Briggs
2d ago

Damn just say he has a life sentence. I'm sure he's not ever going to ride another bike.

Reply
5
kev
1d ago

So why hasn't Joe Biden been indicted and sentenced to 75 years in prison......he's involved in drug smuggling,money laundering and other crimes and continues to do all of them as we speak.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty on drug, gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday after he pled guilty last October to drug and weapons charges. Joseph Bernard White, 46, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.  On October 4, 2022, White […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
theriver953.com

Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes

Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
RALEIGH, WV
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for firearm charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Michael Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on October 31, 2022. According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 28,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WTRF- 7News

National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
WHITEVILLE, NC
13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
BARTOW, FL
Must Read Alaska

Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity

The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lansing Daily

Student Dead, Teacher Injured in School Stabbing Attack: Police

One student was killed and two other people were injured following a stabbing attack at a high school in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Thursday, law enforcement officials said. During a press conference Thursday morning, Jacksonville’s chief of police and public safety director, Mike Yaniero, said that at around 7 a.m. a school resource officer at Northside … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy