DeShon Briggs
2d ago
Damn just say he has a life sentence. I'm sure he's not ever going to ride another bike.
kev
1d ago
So why hasn't Joe Biden been indicted and sentenced to 75 years in prison......he's involved in drug smuggling,money laundering and other crimes and continues to do all of them as we speak.
Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty on drug, gun charges
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday after he pled guilty last October to drug and weapons charges. Joseph Bernard White, 46, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. On October 4, 2022, White […]
theriver953.com
Pagan leader receives 75 year sentencing for several crimes
Christopher Lamar Baker a leader of a Raleigh Based Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 900 months in prison. Lootpress reports the sentencing of the Pagan Motorcycle Club leader for his involvement in several crimes. Baker was one of the 13 national leaders in the United States of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for firearm charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 4.5 years (54 months) in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Michael Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on October 31, 2022. According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 28,...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fentanyl, meth, gun charges
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on multiple convictions including fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution along with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense,. Joseph Bernard White, 46, pled guilty to the charged on Oct. 4, 2022. Court...
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest
According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
‘Quiet rebel’: Shirley Fulton, first Black woman elected Superior Court judge in NC, dies at 71
Longtime Mecklenburg County Judge Shirley Fulton has died at the age of 71, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report.
‘We’re so far behind’: York County mother sounds off on fentanyl crisis
"How many of our kids have died because these dealers have not been put in jail?" Alsobrooks asked?
WITN
Autopsy provides new details in deadly stabbing at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy released this afternoon provides more details on a deadly stabbing last year inside a high school in Jacksonville. Saddique Melvin died on September 1st after being stabbed in a second-floor hallway at Northside High School. Another student was injured in the attack. Police initially...
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Missing Lyft driver with connections to Pa. has died: report
A missing Lyft driver from Florida who had connections to Philadelphia has died, a family member confirmed. Police in both Florida and North Carolina have been searching for Gary Levin, 74, for over a week. “At this time my family and I are asking for privacy so we can process...
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
Lansing Daily
Student Dead, Teacher Injured in School Stabbing Attack: Police
One student was killed and two other people were injured following a stabbing attack at a high school in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Thursday, law enforcement officials said. During a press conference Thursday morning, Jacksonville’s chief of police and public safety director, Mike Yaniero, said that at around 7 a.m. a school resource officer at Northside … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County
Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
