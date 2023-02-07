Read full article on original website
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
travelawaits.com
Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass
Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
US airlines ranked from worst to best
Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
It’s Either You or Me: Delta Air Flight Attendant Demands Jewish Man Deplanes Flight in Antisemitism Row
Delta Air Lines has confirmed that it is investigating an incident in which a flight attendant allegedly referred to a visibly Orthodox Jewish man and his family as “you people” in what appeared to be an antisemitic slur. The alleged incident took place as passengers were boarding the...
‘Ridiculous’ airline fees for checked bags and seating assignments could become a thing of the past with this new bill
If the bills are passed it could result in axes to services and increased prices, an industry body has warned. Sneaky fees that bump up airlines’ revenues could be grounded if new legislation proposed by two Senate Democrats is approved. The Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act...
Always Print Your Boarding Pass, Southwest Extends Family Boarding & How to Sleep While Traveling
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, January 27, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Flight Crew Member Gives Ultimate 'Airline Hack' No One Will Forget
What a wonderful way to spread kindness.
Thrillist
JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights Today Only
Like every person you know who was born in the year 2000, JetBlue is somehow, suddenly 23. To celebrate, the airline is offering $49 one-way flights today, February 6. The deals will only be available until 11:59 pm—so have your debit or credit card ready when you head to the JetBlue website.
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
Delta is responding to an overcrowding problem in its Sky Club lounges by ‘booting employees’
Delta Air Line staff have been told they can't use the company's luxury Sky Club lounges unless they fork out for a ticket - even if they're for company business.
Thrillist
Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now
This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
These United, Delta, American Fees Could Be Eliminated Soon
Senate Democrats introduced a couple of bills that could drastically change how much it costs to take a flight in the U.S.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Passenger says he watched his lost wallet and Apple AirTag travel to over 35 cities on American Airlines plane
The passenger said he was informed that crews cleaned the plane, but did not find his wallet — yet the tracker continued its journey across the US.
How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!
NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
Southwest Airlines Paid for a Couple’s Used Car to Get Home After Flight Cancellation
(GERMANY OUT) Canada - Toronto: used-car dealer is selling German cars Volkswagen, Porsche, Mercedes (Photo by wolterfoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images).Flight cancelations are no fun, but getting a free used car out of the deal ain't bad.
AirTag followed lost wallet to 35 cities on American Airlines
An American Airlines passenger who left his wallet on a plane claims his Apple AirTag appeared to have located the misplaced belonging when the airline said it could not.Ferguson, Missouri-based customer John Lewis tweeted about the episode in an effort to regain possession of his wallet, which he said he left behind because he was scrambling to make a connecting flight after the first leg of his trip was delayed. He said he called American Airlines as soon as he realized he'd left it behind in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jan. 24. "The crazy part is is that I've called and contacted...
United Airlines Cuts Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita Route Ahead Of Haneda Launch
United Airlines’ promised double-daily service from Los Angeles to Tokyo will not materialize, with Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita flight removed from the schedule ahead of the launch of new service to Tokyo Haneda. As United Airlines Adds New Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda Route, Tokyo Narita Is...
Outside Online
The Decked x Boxo Off-Road Tool Bag Is the Best Kit for Your 4×4
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. What does an off-road tool kit need to do? Well, fix stuff obviously. But, more importantly, it should allow you to venture to remote, far-away places, confident that when problems occur, you’ll be able to handle them.
