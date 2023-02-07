ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
travelawaits.com

Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass

Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
The Independent

US airlines ranked from worst to best

Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Thrillist

JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights Today Only

Like every person you know who was born in the year 2000, JetBlue is somehow, suddenly 23. To celebrate, the airline is offering $49 one-way flights today, February 6. The deals will only be available until 11:59 pm—so have your debit or credit card ready when you head to the JetBlue website.
Thrillist

Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now

This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
BoardingArea

How To Survive A Long Haul Flight, Travel Tech Seems Archaic, Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets, Big Foot Is Probably A Bear & More- Travel News!

NY Post: 3 US Tourists Stabbed In PR, Warned To Stop Filming A Burger Cart. Outside reports that Bigfoot Is Probably Just a Black Bear, According To Research. Skift says Travel Tech at JetBlue, Avis, Hilton and Avianca Still Seems Archaic. NBC reports 2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC,...
CBS Denver

AirTag followed lost wallet to 35 cities on American Airlines

An American Airlines passenger who left his wallet on a plane claims his Apple AirTag appeared to have located the misplaced belonging when the airline said it could not.Ferguson, Missouri-based customer John Lewis tweeted about the episode in an effort to regain possession of his wallet, which he said he left behind because he was scrambling to make a connecting flight after the first leg of his trip was delayed. He said he called American Airlines as soon as he realized he'd left it behind in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jan. 24. "The crazy part is is that I've called and contacted...
Outside Online

The Decked x Boxo Off-Road Tool Bag Is the Best Kit for Your 4×4

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. What does an off-road tool kit need to do? Well, fix stuff obviously. But, more importantly, it should allow you to venture to remote, far-away places, confident that when problems occur, you’ll be able to handle them.
