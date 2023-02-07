ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Dom Capers Return to Carolina?

Carolina's defensive staff has plenty of room.

The Carolina Panthers hired Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator on Sunday, checking off an important box on the coaching staff.

Believe it or not, Evero does have some ties to the Panthers' organization having spent this past year with former Panthers head coach Dom Capers in Denver and with the first-ever defensive coordinator in the team's history, Vic Fangio, from 2011-14. Fangio and Capers were together for the first four years of the franchise's existence, compiling a 30-34 record with one playoff win.

Prior to Evero's hiring, the Panthers met with Fangio a couple of times to discuss the defensive coordinator opening. He received interest from a few other teams around the league as well before agreeing to terms on a deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $4.5m per year across three seasons. The deal makes him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Meanwhile, there is a chance that Capers could make a return to the Queen City to join Evero on Frank Reich's staff in some capacity. Team owner David Tepper made it clear when speaking with the media last week that he wants to have a top 10 coaching staff. Capers will turn 73 in August, so who knows how much longer he plans to coach before he retires but his many years of experience would be extremely beneficial to Evero and the other members of Carolina's prospective defensive staff.

